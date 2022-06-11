Emirati Ayesha Al Mehairi clinches gold at Para Shooting World Cup

Emirati Paralympic shooter Ayesha Al Mehairi secured two medals, including gold, in the R11-10m air rifle mixed team SH2 at the Chateauroux 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in France on Thursday.

She teamed up with Saeed Al Blooshi to rally from 9-15 and win 17-15 against the Italian pair of Pamela Novaglio and Andrea Liverani - bronze medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - to secure the top spot.

“This is a special one for me and my country,” Al Mehairi said of her first international gold.

“It indeed is a proud moment for me and for the entire country to hear the UAE national anthem and the nation’s flag raised at the Para Shooting World Cup.

“We were well prepared and gave our best shot to win. It was a thrilling and exciting final. I am very happy and delighted that we kept our composure and pulled off the win.”

Joining Al Mehairi on the podium was her training partner at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Aisha Al Shamshi.

Al Shamshi and Abdulla Al Ahbabi took bronze by getting the better of the Kazakh pair Aisulu Jumabayeva and Aidos Zhylkyshinov 16-12.

Al Mehairi with Al Blooshi and Al Ahbabi claimed a second medal in the R4 mixed 10m air rifle SH2 team event, claiming bronze behind France and Italy.

Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of Dubai Club for People of Determination, was all praise for the UAE contingent's achievement.

“The Dubai Club sets goals for our athletes and such results will help them qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,” he said.

“We keep motivating them to take up challenges and overcome them, and obviously to see the country’s flag raised at the victory ceremony. I wish and hope these shooters continue to bring more glory for the UAE.”