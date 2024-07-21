Ten speech therapy centres launched in Egypt thanks to UAE partnership

Ten UAE-backed speech therapy centres have opened across Egypt, offering crucial support to 643 young people with disabilities.

The facilities – based in six governates – have been established under a partnership between the UAE's Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The ZHO and the ministry agreed to work together in November to revamp Egypt's network of speech therapy centres and to set up and fund a medical convoy to deliver care to disabled people and their families.

The new centres have been equipped with the latest devices to provide speech therapy sessions, skill development, help for those with learning difficulties, sensory integration and psychological assessments.

A recruitment drive is under way for specialist staff to work in the speech therapy centres. Another 20 will be opened before the end of the year under an expansion drive.

The UAE-Egypt project aims to support people with a range of conditions, such as autism, delayed speech, speech problems, hyperactivity disorders, attention deficit disorders and learning difficulties.

The wider initiative encompasses awareness programmes and workshops for people with disabilities and their families and guardians.

Dr Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sport, highlighted the important work being carried out by XHO and the ministry to improve the lives of young people with disabilities and bolster social inclusion.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, secretary general of ZHO, said the launch of the new centres was a positive step towards enhancing care provisions in the areas they serve.

The ZHO is an umbrella group for all humanitarian bodies, social services and institutions in Abu Dhabi who provide services or work towards improving conditions for people with disabilities.

It runs centres and clubs that provide rehabilitation, education, training and counselling for people with disabilities to ensure they are included in society.

