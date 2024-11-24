Emirati athlete Almezin Jasim says playing sports makes her feel confident on and off the badminton court. Photo: Almezin Jasim

News

UAE

'Not defined by my disability': How sports and the Special Olympics movement is transforming lives

A Special Olympic Global Centre set up four years ago takes message of inclusion to the world

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

November 24, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today