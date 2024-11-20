UAE committed to inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities so ‘no one is left behind’

UAE ministers have stressed the government’s commitment to promote further inclusion of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/08/nothing-is-impossible-uae-women-shooters-aim-for-glory-at-paralympic-games/" target="_blank">people with disabilities</a> across the education sector, using sports to unify, build bridges and break barriers so “no one is left behind”. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, spoke of the country’s aim to foster lasting social change by encouraging the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities across the country’s schools, universities and sports programmes and spread this message across the region and world. The ministers were speaking at the Inclusion for Tomorrow conference hosted by the Special Olympics Global Centre at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi. The centre’s mission is to open doors for people with intellectual disabilities in academics, sports, social and community activities. “Part of our education transformation programme is ensuring that inclusion is not added on but part of a vital drive for education reform,” Ms Al Amiri told policymakers and experts from 30 countries. <i>“</i>What that translates into is in every single element of our education system, we push towards a system that is fostered in values. Inclusivity being one so that all students, educators, schools live and breathe it on a daily basis.” The ministry is developing a national database to determine the number and requirements of school pupils and students with disabilities. “We are working to develop a national database to track the numbers and needs of students with disabilities on a national level allowing for co-ordinated services across education, health and social sectors,” Ms Al Amiri said. “This will ensure that each student’s needs are understood and met efficiently leaving no one behind.” This is part of the UAE’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/07/special-olympics-uae-games-opens-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">vision</a> to welcome pupils with intellectual disabilities across schools. “We are working towards an educational landscape where students with intellectual disabilities thrive and contribute alongside their peers in an environment that not only accommodates but integrates their unique abilities,” she said. The UAE has been working for several decades to open up access for people with disabilities so they receive quality education alongside their peers. About 240 million children live with disabilities across the world, according to the UN children’s fund<i> </i>and statistics indicate that children with disabilities are 50 per cent more likely than their peers to never go to school. “Our focus on inclusive education has never been more urgent,” Ms Al Amiri said. “Without an integrated approach to enhancing and advancing the education system, we will remain stagnant.” Dr Al Falasi said it was vital to start early at the school stage to build a sporting culture and change mindsets to embrace inclusion. Unified sports have become popular in the UAE with schools building teams in which pupils with disabilities play along with pupils without disabilities. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/special-olympics/emirati-swimming-star-aims-for-golden-glory-at-special-olympics-1.834164" target="_blank">2019 Special Olympics</a> World Games in Abu Dhabi marked the start of the UAE’s partnership with the Special Olympics organisation to create initiatives to drive inclusion across sports and education communities. The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and provides training to more than four million athletes. Dr Al Falasi spoke of a “big drive for change” to take the unified sports programme across the region. He said the country’s sports strategy for the Brisbane Olympics 2032 would include supporting Paralympic and Special Olympics athletes. Dr Al Falasi also encouraged parents to allow children to take sports as a career. “Sports is a tool for social cohesion and inclusion, it helps to develop overall skills of students,” he said. “We are doing great economically, in tourism, investment, renewables and space. I believe in sports we can do better. In the Middle East and East Asia, parents tend to overemphasise education. Education is important but not at the expense of sports. Our parents don’t see sports as a professional career for students.” Timothy Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics International, said the conference aimed to initiate change. He reminded the audience of an address from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> when he said “everything was possible” when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during the 2019 World Special Olympic Games. Mr Shriver said it was important to move to teaching values early on in schools so inclusion did not remain an abstract concept. “We don’t just say be inclusive, we don’t just say your values should be more hopeful, joyful or tolerant,” he said. “We now want to marshal the science of human psychology and realise we can teach empathy, perspective, we value dignity. We can teach it at early ages and through adulthood … and can create the change we want.”