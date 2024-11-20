Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, speaking at the Inclusion for Tomorrow conference at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE committed to inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities so ‘no one is left behind’

Ministers say acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities breaks down barriers in schools, sports and wider world

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

November 20, 2024

