Special Olympics UAE Games opens in Abu Dhabi

The Special Olympics UAE Games officially opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Friday.

Its opening ceremony began amid the cheers of athletes and parents celebrating inclusion, determination, and the power of sport to unify.

The event started with a parade by a marching band who were followed by hundreds of athletes and their coaches marching through the halls of the exhibition centre and on to the stage, each carrying a sign representing their teams.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, was in attendance for proceedings.

The Games, which are scheduled to run until Monday, June 10, will see more than 600 athletes compete in bowling, badminton, basketball, football, powerlifting and e-sports.

These remarkable athletes personify resilience, they continue to inspire us all Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE

The aim is to empower people of determination, promote inclusion and offer a chance for much-needed health checks.

Screenings will be made available to all participating athletes, covering; feet and hearing health, oral and dental health, mental health, and eye checks, which are managed by more than 160 doctors and medical volunteers from across the country.

Doctors from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria will participate in a unified healthcare training session, in collaboration with Special Olympics Mena.

Winners of the Local Golisano Health Leadership Award, the highest accolade offered by Special Olympics for organisations that contribute to the expansion of inclusive and compassionate healthcare, will also be announced during the Games.

“Following the tremendous success of the Unified Schools UAE Games, we are proud to mark the official launch of the second phase of this landmark event for clubs and centres for people of determination,” said Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE and chairman of the UAE Games.

“These remarkable athletes personify resilience, they continue to inspire us all and demonstrate the power of sport to drive inclusion and unity.

“Through their participation in the Special Olympics UAE Games, we encourage them to develop their skills, build lasting friendships, and celebrate the success of their dedication and teamwork.”

Mr Al Hashemi added that the team at Special Olympics UAE are establishing the nation as a “global leader in empowering people of determination across all sectors”.

The history of Special Olympics UAE

Special Olympics UAE was established as an independent organisation in October 2017, under the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed was appointed as honorary president, while Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, as chairwoman of the board of trustees.

Read More UAE Games set to challenge stereotypes about intellectual disabilities

The organisation aims to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through sport while providing them with leadership opportunities to help them display their talents and integrate them with mainstream society.

Special Olympics UAE has launched a variety of community programmes, including those focused on families and young athletes. It has also introduced a number of initiatives to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to create a more inclusive society.

It received international recognition from the International Special Olympics Foundation-USA in December 2017.