Sukkar, a cat adopted by The National's Daniel Bardsley. Daniel Bardsley / The National
Sukkar, a cat adopted by The National's Daniel Bardsley. Daniel Bardsley / The National

News

UAE

How UAE street cats are crossing continents for a new lease of life

The National's Daniel Bardsley is one of many foreign adopters offering a welcoming home to four-legged friends from the Emirates

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

April 18, 2025