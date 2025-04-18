Production of $800,000 'flying car' prepares for lift-off in Sharjah

Talks are under way to begin manufacturing a revolutionary "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2024/02/28/flying-taxis-in-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-skies-by-2025-says-archer-ceo/" target="_blank">flying car</a>" in Sharjah, a project that centres on a vehicle that can function on the road and in the air. Developed by Dutch company PAL-V, it was shown at the <a href="https://ttps//www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/08/on-board-sharjahs-sky-pods-aiming-to-take-uae-public-transport-to-new-heights/" target="_blank">Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park </a>this week as Robert Dingemanse, the company's chief executive and co-founder, spoke of the vehicle's potential. PAL-V describes its creation as a "fly-drive" vehicle, or an advanced air mobility solution. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has formally issued a "no technical objection" certificate for the vehicle, called the PAL-V Liberty, a hybrid of a three-wheeled car and a gyroplane. The decision represented a significant step forwards for the company's goal of launching commercial operations in Europe and around the globe. It features two combustion engines, a maximum flight range of 500km, a top speed of 160kph, and requires about 150 metres of runway for take-off. It is expected to be priced at about $800,000. Once airborne, it flies like a conventional aircraft but can land, fold its rotor system, and be driven like a standard car. “It offers real door-to-door mobility, not station-to-station,” said Mr Dingemanse. “It’s faster, safer, and more economical than helicopters. Most importantly, it uses existing infrastructure and regulations, so it’s ready for deployment.” The rotor system, which resembles that of a helicopter, is actually unpowered and functions like a steerable parachute in case of engine failure. “This safety feature, combined with its dual-engine set-up, makes the PAL-V one of the safest and easiest-to-learn personal aircraft available today,” he said. While the concept has captured the public imagination as a luxury item, Mr Dingemanse said the vehicle was designed with real-world applications in mind. “More than 50 per cent of our order book is from government and business clients,” he said. “Emergency response units, doctors, police officers, they will be able to reach remote or crisis locations faster and more efficiently.” Talking about the collaboration, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, chief executive of the park, said it continued a long-standing partnership with the Netherlands in sustainable technology and innovation. “The flying car is a natural fit for the kind of advanced mobility projects we have been championing,” he told <i>The National.</i> SRTIP previously made headlines with its sky pod initiative, an innovative system of driverless suspended rail cabins tested in 2024 as a future mode of urban transport. “We are proud to be backed by a robust ecosystem of more than 20 educational institutions, including the American University of Sharjah,” Mr Al Mahmoudi said. “We are also equipped with cutting-edge facilities such as 3D printing labs capable of producing metal, plastic and titanium components.” The park is hoping to take the flying car from concept to reality and Mr Al Mahmoudi said there had been talks about establishing an assembly and development centre for the vehicle in Sharjah. “We aim to create opportunities for innovation, provide technical training, and hands-on development, while empowering Emirati talent to play a leading role in shaping the future of advanced mobility in the region,” he said. “We want this technology developed here, not just promoted. Our infrastructure, labs and student population make us ideally positioned to become a regional hub for this breakthrough. “Our goal is to transfer knowledge, build skills, and provide opportunities for the next generation of Emirati innovators.” The global advanced air mobility market is expected to reach a value of up to $2.9 trillion by 2040, as innovations which once seemed a flight of fancy are set to propel a bold new era of transport. Flying taxis are expected to hit the skies of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/04/dubai-and-abu-dhabi-among-10-wealthiest-brics-cities/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi and Dubai</a> in the coming months. US company Archer Aviation has identified the Corniche, Saadiyat Island and some areas of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/25/air-taxi-company-set-for-2025-abu-dhabi-launch-aims-to-be-uber-of-the-skies/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> city as among the most promising places in which to run its electric air taxi service, as it gears up for a commercial launch before the year's end. Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, told <i>The National</i> that a network would be revealed in "the near future”. The company, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange as ACHR, is working with Abu Dhabi authorities to make the city the first where the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft service, called Midnight, is publicly available.