Dubai leads global rankings for international schools

Dubai has long been one of the world’s most attractive relocation destinations, particularly for families seeking a high quality of life, safety and economic opportunity. But one of the clearest indicators of its growing appeal is its growing number of international schools.

For this week’s chart, we combined Savills data with the latest figures from the government of Dubai, revealing that the city now far outpaces every other major global centre in the number of international schools. And Dubai leads the ranking by a wide margin, highlighting how central education is to the country's growth strategy, its broader economic ambitions.

International schools also become part of the economic infrastructure, allowing the mobility of high-skilled labour and global talent. In offering British, American, IB or other curriculums, they signal that a city is open to global flows of global families.

Abu Dhabi also features in the global top ten, coming in sixth after Mumbai. Together, the UAE’s two largest emirates highlight a regional trend: a fast-growing, increasingly diverse population is driving sustained demand for schools that follow British, American, International Baccalaureate and other globally recognised curriculums.

But it isn't just quantity. Dubai and the UAE overall have attracted many of the world's top schools. Earlier this year it was announced that Harrow School will open in Dubai by 2026. That will add another global high-brand, “super-premium” schooling option into the education ecosystem.

With more schools opening every year, the next phase of the discussion will move beyond quantity and towards questions of fees and quality. Many parents are already asking if more schools might help stabilise school fees, and how long waiting lists will remain in the most popular schools. Also, how will the distribution of schools shape where families choose to live in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

For now, the data in this week’s chart paints a clear picture: Dubai has become a global leader in international education offerings, setting a pace that few other cities can match. As more families continue to see the UAE as a long-term home, demand for world-class schooling is set to grow further.

