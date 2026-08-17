UAE approves use of new drug to treat vitiligo

The UAE has approved the use of a new drug to treat vitiligo. The drug, called Rinvok, is designed for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo, for those aged over 12.

The Emirates Drug Authority announced on Monday that the UAE was the first country in the world to adopt the drug.

Vitiligo is a condition which causes loss of skin colour in patches. It causes the loss of pigment cells, often resulting in discoloured patches on parts of the body.

There is no cure for the disorder that affects between 0.5 and 1 per cent of the world's population.

“The UAE is the first country in the world to adopt the expanded use of Rinvok, reflecting its advanced position in keeping pace with the latest pharmaceutical innovations and accelerating their availability,” the Emirates Drug Authority said.

“This accreditation comes within an advanced regulatory system that responds to global scientific developments, and contributes to the advancement of the pharmaceutical sector and the improvement of treatment outcomes for patients.”