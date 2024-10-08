Dubai resident with vitiligo crowned Miss Universe Egypt 2024

A Dubai resident and model, who says she was bullied throughout her childhood due to a skin condition, has been crowned Miss Universe Egypt 2024. Logina Salah, 34, who suffers from vitiligo, which causes patches of her skin to lose pigment, says she is excited to represent her country at the global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/17/miss-universe-contestants-2024/" target="_blank">Miss Universe competition</a>. Mexico is hosting this year's event, from November 14 to 16, with more than 130 countries set to be represented at the pageant's 73rd outing. "I am excited to represent Egypt, women with vitiligo, and anyone who has ever felt that they don't belong," she tells<i> The National</i>. "After enduring bullying throughout my childhood because of my skin condition, it took me 15 years to embrace self-love. My mission is to empower those who feel marginalised, letting them know they are not alone and I aspire to make a significant impact on the global Miss Universe stage." Salah, a single mother, began her career as a make-up artist in Alexandria before becoming a content creator. She was soon noticed for her unique look and confidence, and has since work with top brands including Chanel, Dior Beauty, Hindash, Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora Beauty. Three years ago, she moved to Dubai with her daughter, 10, to pursue her dreams. She has since appeared on many runways and fashion magazines. Over the weekend, she beat 12 finalists to the Miss Universe Egypt 2024 title at an event held in Cairo. Streamed live on YouTube, contestants were scored in four segments, which included personal interviews, swimwear round, evening gown round and the final question round. Josh Yugen, the president and national director of Miss Universe Egypt, says Salah "stole the hearts of the judges and the fans with her charismatic beauty, authentic communication skills and a passionate heart towards her advocacies". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/09/26/mohra-tantawy-crowned-miss-universe-egypt-2023/" target="_blank">Mohra Tantawy</a>, last year's Miss Universe Egypt, passed her crown to Salah at the event. "Out of over 130 contestants vying for the Miss Universe crown in Mexico, Logina will stand out as the first representative with a distinct skin condition, having endured bullying during her formative years," Yugen tells <i>The National</i>. "After 15 long years, she has finally come to embrace and love herself completely. I wholeheartedly champion the empowerment of these remarkable women." Salah is also one of the most-followed contestants on social media, with more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, according to Yugen. His Dubai company Yugen Group also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Pakistan. This year's Miss Universe competition will be the most historic by far, with the long-running pageant doing away with previous limitations, including age, marital status and body type for all contestants. Last year, for the first time, mothers were also allowed participate. Reigning Miss Universe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/11/19/miss-universe-winner-nicaragua-sheynnis-palacios/" target="_blank">Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua</a> will crown her successor at the event, set to be held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.