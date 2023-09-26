Mohra Tantawy crowned Miss Universe Egypt 2023

Mohra Tantawy has been crowned this year’s Miss Universe Egypt.

The runway model, 21, will be the first Miss Universe representative from the country since 2019 and will go on to compete at the global competition in El Salvador on November 18

During the event held in Cairo, Tantawy was scored on four segments, which included a personal interview, swimwear round, evening gown round and a final question.

Quote I would work with both local and international organisations to create a micro-funding environment Mohra Tantawy, Miss Universe Egypt 2023

During the final Q&A, she was asked: “What do you think is the biggest reason why poverty still exists in many countries in the world?”

Her winning response was: “I believe the main reason why poverty still exists in many countries is the lack of resources such as education or the lack of economic opportunities. If I was to be Miss Universe Egypt, I would work with both local and international organisations to create a micro-funding environment and to empower people stuck in the unfortunate circumstance of poverty ... to break out of the cycle.”

Jury members included Egyptian actress Mai Omar, Filipino actress Arci Munoz and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The event was hosted by Evlin Khalifa, who was crowned Miss Universe Bahrain last year. It was organised by the Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Pakistan.

Read More All the Miss Universe 2023 contestants crowned so far

“On behalf of Miss Universe Egypt organisation, we are honoured to crown our new Miss Universe Egypt 2023 with our utmost goal of celebrating a platform that gives a voice to the empowerment of young women, to highlight their incredible and innovative contribution to our society and to inspire other women to break stereotypes not only in Egypt, but throughout the world,” said Josh Yugen, owner and national director of Miss Universe Egypt.

Last year, the Miss Universe Organisation made the historic decision to no longer limit the contest to single women and, for the first time in 71 years, applicants can be single, married, divorced or mothers. There is also no age limit for Miss Universe contestants from this year.