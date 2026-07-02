Dubai's Etihad Rail station set to create one of city's best-connected communities

The opening of Dubai's first Etihad Rail station later this year is poised to transform the emerging public transport hub of Jumeirah Golf Estates into one of the city's best-connected communities, experts have said.

The Dubai station – along with the Al Dhaid station in Sharjah – will be the next stops on the national rail network to welcome passengers from September 30, following the launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route on Tuesday.

Analysts believe the station will strengthen demand to live in the area and bolster transport links, but said the launch of rail services may not signal an immediate surge in property prices.

Siraj Ahmed, director and head of strategy and consulting at Cavendish Maxwell, said market prices already factor in connectivity, which tempers expectations of sharp increases in the short term.

The Etihad Rail station at Jumeirah Golf Estates is under construction. The National Info

“The market recognises that improved connectivity has been coming for some time, so part of the benefit may already be reflected in pricing,” said Mr Ahmed. “Transport improvements help underpin pricing resilience, improve liquidity and potentially accelerate demand compared to villa communities without equivalent transport links.”

For a community that already commands some of Dubai's highest villa prices – anchored by its championship golf courses, mature landscaping and limited supply – increased infrastructure support may still make a difference in the long term.

“Transport infrastructure has consistently been one of the strongest long-term drivers of residential real estate value,” Mr Ahmed added.

“The arrival of Etihad Rail transforms Jumeirah Golf Estates into one of the city's most strategically connected residential communities. Enhanced connectivity should strengthen demand, support liquidity and reinforce value growth over the coming years, particularly as the wider transport network matures.”

Play 06:28 Your complete guide to Etihad Rail's passenger service

Jumeirah Golf Estates will also feature on the Dh34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line, due to open in September, 2032, where it will connect to the existing Red Line station.

A footbridge is being built between JGE's Metro station and its Etihad Rail station, strengthening its role as a major public transport link.

“Stronger regional connectivity is always a positive,” said Matthew Bate, founder and chief executive of BlackBrick Property.

“The introduction of Etihad Rail further reinforces the area's accessibility, supports Dubai's long-term infrastructure ambitions, and adds another layer to Jumeirah Golf Estates' appeal as one of the city's most established and well-connected premium residential communities.”

He added: “The planned Etihad Rail station is undoubtedly a positive addition for the wider area, but we don't expect it to have a significant direct impact on property prices within Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“The typical JGE homeowner or tenant is generally less reliant on public transport, with most residents preferring to travel by private vehicle.”

Resident welcomes new station

Maryanne Peacock with her family at their home in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Photo: Maryanne Peacock Info

Maryanne Peacock, a long-term resident of Jumeirah Golf Estates, believes that improving transport links will make the area more attractive.

“I don't anticipate it having a direct impact on the day-to-day feel of the estate or bringing significant additional traffic,” said Ms Peacock. “What it does bring, however, is another major transport connection on our doorstep.

“One of the things I love most about living here is that it already feels incredibly well-connected despite being such a peaceful, family-focused community.

“Having the country's rail network just minutes away only strengthens that position and makes the area even more attractive for both residents and buyers.”

Ms Peacock, who has three young children, believes the rail link will change how families in that part of Dubai can move around the country.

“As someone who travels regularly across the UAE for both work and family life, the idea of being able to leave the car behind and travel by rail is appealing,” she said.

“Whether it's heading to Abu Dhabi for meetings, visiting friends and family in other emirates or simply avoiding a long drive, it's something I can genuinely see becoming part of my routine.”

Previous slide Next slide Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers across the UAE to Abu Dhabi Info

Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi Info

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to open on the national network Info

A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to the Etihad Rail passenger train Info

Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi Info

Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking on one of the first passenger services Info













Ms Peacock also sees an upside in the distance between the original community and the station, less than 10-minutes' drive away in the upcoming Jumeirah Golf Estates 2 master plan.

“I don't think we'll see some of the challenges that can come with transport hubs being directly embedded into residential communities,” she added. “Residents benefit from being close enough to enjoy the convenience without compromising the calm, green environment that makes JGE so desirable.”