UAE drivers can wipe four black points by staying accident-free for one day

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has launched a traffic campaign which offers to wipe four black points from licences if drivers pledge to avoid having an accident for one day.

Accident-Free Day is a nationwide initiative that encourages motorists to focus on obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents on August 31, the first day of the new academic year for most schools in the UAE, so the roads will be especially busy.

From August 17, drivers can sign an online pledge for the chance to black points removed from their licence.

Drivers are expected to avoid speeding, maintain safe distances and exercise caution while changing lanes and overtaking.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, head of Dubai traffic police, said the campaign would help with road safety near schools, but would b be considered a success only if it translated into long-term positive behaviour.

“The success of the campaign is not measured by free accidents in one day but in the positive behaviours by the drivers on other days to make our roads safer," he said.

“Areas and roads around schools witness active traffic flow at the beginning of the school. Drivers should follow speed limits around the schools, not be distracted and give priority to pedestrians.”

Black points remain on a driver's record for one year and licences can be revoked if a driver exceeds 24 points. The licence suspension period ranges from three to six months.

More than 300,000 drivers signed up for the nationwide scheme in 2024.

Last year, the Ministry of Interior sent out automated text messages to thousands of compliant drivers confirming their four black points had been cleared electronically.

How to pledge

Drivers can register on the Ministry of Interior website.

After signing up with their Emirates ID, motorists must log in to their account and sign a pledge that they will acknowledge and obey traffic laws, honouring measures such as maintinaing a safe distance from the vehicle in front, fastening seatbelts, respecting the speed limit and not using a mobile phone while driving.

Other pledges include giving way to emergency vehicles and pedestrians crossing the road.

If drivers are successful, four black points will automatically be deducted from their record on September 25.