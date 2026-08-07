Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers against stopping in middle of road

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a renewed safety warning over the dangers of drivers stopping suddenly in the middle of the road.

The force on Friday released a video that showed several traffic accidents resulting from vehicles stopping, causing a chain reaction of collisions as cars behind failed to react in time.

Police emphasised that bringing a vehicle to a stop, whether because of a tyre problem or any other emergency, posed a grave danger to other road users. They urged motorists to continue on to the nearest exit or safest location whenever possible.

If the vehicle cannot be moved, drivers should immediately contact the Command and Control Centre, by calling 999, to request assistance. That will ensure a swift response, limit the chances of a serious accident and maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

The force also called on drivers to remain fully focused while driving so they are able to handle any emergency.

Tyre checks

Motorists in the UAE were this week urged to carry out regular tyre checks to ensure safe travel during the intense summer heat. Sustained periods of hot weather can cause tyres to expand, increasing the risk of a blowout, while exposure to the sun can also cause rubber to crack.

Statistics from the Ministry of Interior showed that 65 accidents were caused by tyre blowouts on the nation's roads between 2023 and 2025.