News

UAE

Smoke rises from the site on Yas Island. Photo: The National
Smoke rises from the site on Yas Island. Photo: The National

Abu Dhabi fire crews tackle blaze at under-construction building on Yas Island

Police and Civil Defence bring fire under control, with no injuries reported

The National

August 07, 2026

Emergency services in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that the fire that broke out at an under-construction building on Yas Island on Friday morning was brought under control without any injuries.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence were called into action after a blaze near the Water's Edge residential development sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky.

It is not clear how the fire started, but a statement on Friday afternoon confirmed there had been no casualties.

Abu Dhabi Police advised the public to "obtain information from official sources only" in a message on social media.

Updated: August 07, 2026, 12:52 PM