Abu Dhabi fire crews tackle blaze at under-construction building on Yas Island

Emergency services in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that the fire that broke out at an under-construction building on Yas Island on Friday morning was brought under control without any injuries.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence were called into action after a blaze near the Water's Edge residential development sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky.

It is not clear how the fire started, but a statement on Friday afternoon confirmed there had been no casualties.

Abu Dhabi Police advised the public to "obtain information from official sources only" in a message on social media.