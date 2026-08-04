Tread carefully: UAE drivers warned over tyre blowout risk as summer temperatures soar

UAE motorists are being urged to carry out regular tyre checks to ensure they travel safely during the intense summer heat.

Police and road safety experts have issued a warning over the possible consequences of poorly maintained tyres as temperatures soar.

Sustained periods of hot weather can cause tyres to expand, increasing the risk of a blowout, while exposure to the sun can also cause rubber to crack.

Statistics from the Ministry of Interior show 65 accidents were caused by tyre blowouts on the nation's roads between 2023 and 2025.

Abu Dhabi Police shared video footage earlier this summer of accidents involving vehicles that suffered burst tyres while on roads.

“Motorists should regularly inspect tyres before hitting the road. They should replace damaged or worn-out tyres and not neglect preventive maintenance procedures,” Abu Dhabi Police said.

“Neglecting maintenance or using poor tyres may cause serious accidents with fatalities.”

According to official figures, more than 37,900 motorists were fined in 2024 for driving vehicles with unsafe or worn-out tyres.

Motorists driving vehicles with poor tyres can be fined Dh500, have four black points imposed on their licence and have their vehicle impounded for one week.

Abu Dhabi Police have highlighted the need for regular tyre maintenance. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police. Show caption: Abu Dhabi Police have highlighted the need for regular tyre …

One garage in Abu Dhabi said it experiences a marked increase in customers reporting issues with tyres during the summer months.

“During this summer season, we have noticed a clear increase in customers coming in with damaged, worn-out or underinflated tyres,” said Zeny Queen, administrative manager at GTS Auto Repair Workshop.

“The hot weather causes tyre pressure to fluctuate significantly, often resulting in underinflation if not regularly monitored.”

She said underinflation causes excessive heat build-up and stress on tyre walls.

“Overloading weakens tyre structure while damage from sharp objects can worsen under stress,” she added.

Another common problem is worn tread, as it reduces grip and increases the risk of blowouts.

“Poor patching can fail under pressure while sidewall damage impacts with curbs or potholes weakens tyre integrity,” she said.

Ms Queen cautioned against delaying tyre replacement or skipping tyre rotation, which she said are frequent mistakes made by drivers.

“Before any long trip, check your tyre pressure and tread depth, and look for cuts, cracks, bulges or uneven wear. It is also important to inspect the spare tyre and ensure the wheels are properly aligned,” she said.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, told The National that tyre-related accidents caused 2 per cent of the road deaths in 2024.

He said warning signs must not be ignored, even for short trips.

“Tyre blow-ups can happen on short trips too. Motorists should walk around the vehicle and check any defects in the tyre or deflations,” Mr Edelmann said.

“Every six weeks motorists should check the tyres even if they are new. There are garages in petrol stations across the country so there is no excuse for anyone not to check the tyres.”

Mr Edelmann said he was looking for solutions to prevent tyre blowouts.

“We are exploring a collaboration with a company that has a liquid which can be pumped inside the tyre to seal any hole instantly and the tyre stays in much better shape for a longer time,” he said.

“Motorists sometimes think it’s a small issue if they have a deflated tyre, but they should have to think about the consequences.”

He advised motorists who experience tyre damage to stop on the hard shoulder and wait for roadside assistance or change the tyre if safe to do so.

“Poor tyres are a danger that we should avoid to prevent severe accidents,” he said.