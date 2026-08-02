Lockerbie explained: The true story behind Netflix's The Bombing of Pan Am 103

Nearly four decades after Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people, one of the world's deadliest terrorist attacks is once again in the spotlight.

Interest in the tragedy has been reignited by The Bombing of Pan Am 103, the six-part BBC drama that first aired in the UK in 2025 and is now available worldwide on Netflix. The BBC has also launched Intrigue: Lockerbie, a new podcast revisiting the bombing, the investigation and the decades-long search for justice as the trial of alleged bomb-maker Abu Agila Mohammad Masud approaches in Washington.

Here's the true story behind the Lockerbie disaster, how accurately Netflix portrays it, how the bombing reshaped aviation security and what happens next.

What is The Bombing of Pan Am 103 about?

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Unlike the recent drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which focused largely on campaigner Jim Swire and the families of the victims, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 tells the story through the investigation itself.

The six-part series follows the unprecedented collaboration between Scottish detectives and the FBI as they piece together evidence scattered across dozens of countries to identify those responsible for the bombing. It also explores the experiences of victims' families and the communities forever changed by the attack.

The cast includes Connor Swindells as Detective Sergeant Ed McCusker, Patrick J Adams as FBI special agent Dick Marquise, Merritt Wever as victims' advocate Kathryn Turman, Peter Mullan as Detective Chief Superintendent John Orr and Eddie Marsan as FBI forensic expert Tom Thurman.

What really happened to Pan Am Flight 103?

Reconstructed remains of the Pan Am 103 Boeing 747 jumbo jet crashed into the Scottish village of Lockerbie in December 8, 1988. Reuters Info

On the evening of December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 departed London Heathrow bound for New York's JFK Airport.

Thirty-eight minutes after take-off, while cruising at about 31,000 feet over the Scottish Borders, a bomb hidden inside a radio cassette player exploded in the aircraft's forward cargo hold.

The Boeing 747 broke apart in mid-air.

All 259 passengers and crew were killed, while falling wreckage destroyed homes in Lockerbie, claiming the lives of 11 residents on the ground. Among the victims were 190 Americans, including 35 students from Syracuse University returning home for Christmas.

The wreckage was scattered across more than 2,000 square kilometres, creating what became one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations ever undertaken in Britain.

Who was responsible for the Lockerbie bombing?

A file picture taken on February 18, 1992 in Tripoli shows convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Al Megrahi being escorted by security officers. AFP Info

Investigators spent years reconstructing the aircraft and tracing thousands of pieces of evidence.

Their investigation concluded that the bomb had been concealed inside a Toshiba radio packed into a suitcase that travelled through Malta and Frankfurt before being loaded onto Pan Am Flight 103 at Heathrow.

Two Libyan intelligence officers, Abdelbaset Al Megrahi and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah, were charged.

Following a special Scottish court held in the Netherlands, Al Megrahi was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to life imprisonment, while Fhimah was acquitted.

Al Megrahi was released on compassionate grounds in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and died in Libya in 2012. He always maintained his innocence.

In 2003, Libya formally accepted responsibility for the actions of its officials and agreed to pay compensation to victims' families, although questions surrounding the attack have continued to generate debate.

How accurate is Netflix's The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

From left: Tony Curran as DCI Harry Bell, Patrick J Adams as Dick Marquise and Eddie Marsan as Tom Thurman in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. Photo: Netflix Info

The series is based on extensive research and testimony from investigators, relatives and officials involved in the case.

While conversations and some scenes are dramatised, the major events, timeline and investigation closely follow the historical record.

Unlike earlier dramatisations centred on individual families, the series focuses on the painstaking police work that eventually identified the suspects and highlights the unprecedented co-operation between Scottish investigators, American law enforcement as well as German authorities.

How the Lockerbie bombing changed air travel forever

A policeman walks nearby the cockpit of the Pan Am 103 that exploded over Lockerbie on December 21, 1988. AFP Info

The bombing exposed serious weaknesses in international aviation security and triggered sweeping reforms that continue to shape air travel today.

Among the biggest changes was the widespread introduction of positive passenger bag matching, ensuring checked baggage cannot travel unless its owner also boards the aircraft.

Airports also introduced far more sophisticated baggage screening, explosive detection technology and tighter security procedures for luggage transfers between connecting flights.

The attack accelerated international intelligence sharing, improved co-operation between aviation authorities and led to tougher security legislation in several countries, including the US Aviation Security Improvement Act of 1990. Many of the baggage screening procedures travellers experience today trace their origins to lessons learned from Lockerbie.

What happens next?

The trial of alleged bomb maker Abu Agila Mohammad Masud is set to begin soon. Reuters Info

Although one man has already been convicted, the Lockerbie case is not over.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, a former Libyan intelligence officer, is accused of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103. Scottish and US prosecutors first named Masud as a suspect in the case in 2015 following the collapse of the Gaddafi regime in Libya. He was charged five years later by then-US attorney general William Barr and was taken into US custody in 2022 after he was handed over by an armed militia.

Masud has denied the allegations, and pleaded not guilty in 2023. In February, a dispute developed as to whether or not Masud's confession made to a Libyan investigator in 2012 would be permissible to use at trial.

Masud has claimed he had made a false confession under duress, also alleging he had been threatened, assaulted and forced to lie about being the man who built the bomb.

He last appeared in court last month as legal representatives discussed airline baggage policies in place at the time. Now in his mid-70s, he limped into court accompanied by two marshals and remained silent while listening to his translator convey details of the pretrial hearing.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin on August 25.

For many relatives of the victims on both sides of the Atlantic, it is the latest chapter in a search for justice that has lasted almost 40 years – and one reason why the story of Lockerbie continues to resonate today.