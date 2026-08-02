UK band Massive Attack banned from Singapore over 'foreign' Palestinian flag at concert

The British band Massive Attack has been banned from performing in Singapore, days after two members displayed a Palestinian flag during a concert.

Singaporean authorities said on Friday that the two members of the Bristol group had been issued with "stern warnings" over their "actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag" during Wednesday's performance. They have also been barred from re-entering Singapore.

"Notwithstanding the event organiser’s prior acknowledgement of the licence conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage, and one of them also shouted 'Free Palestine'," Singapore police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority said in a joint statement.

"The police take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore and urge the public, including foreigners, to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law."

Massive Attack have been barred from re-entering Singapore following their show on July 29. Reuters Info

The decision follows an investigation announced after the concert, when the band unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage at the end of its set. Visuals shown during the performance also highlighted conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and the recent US-Iran conflict.

Massive Attack has long been among the music industry's most outspoken supporters of the Palestinian cause. The band has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, backed campaigns critical of Israel's military offensive and regularly used its concerts to highlight humanitarian crises and political conflicts around the world.

In 2025, Massive Attack helped to establish an alliance for musicians and artists speaking publicly about Israel’s actions in Gaza. The group said artists who took such positions had faced intimidation and pressure within the music industry.

Frontman Robert Del Naja was also among more than 200 people arrested during a demonstration in London’s Trafalgar Square in April. The protest was held in support of Palestine Action, which became proscribed in the UK in 2025.

Formed in Bristol in 1988, Massive Attack is regarded as a pioneer of trip-hop and is known for hits including Teardrop, Unfinished Sympathy and Safe From Harm. Alongside its music, the band has built a reputation for political activism, frequently using live performances to draw attention to global conflicts, climate change and human rights issues.

In 2023, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs advised against the public display or wearing of items linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, describing it as "an emotive issue".

"The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore," the ministry said at the time.

Massive Attack has not publicly commented on the ban.