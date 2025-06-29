From Kneecap to Inhaler, Palestine has been Glastonbury's loudest refrain

Pro-Palestinian activism was once again a prominent presence at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, with performing artists amplifying calls to end what many describe as a “genocide” in Gaza.

Concluding on Sunday at the UK’s Worthy Farm, the influential festival, which boasts an attendance of about 200,000 people, has been marked by widespread calls from musicians and audiences alike to end the ongoing violence.

Social media reaction globally as been dominated by the movement, with many clips of Palestinian flags and "Free Palestine" chants going viral across the world.

Here are five artists who have voiced their support.

CMAT

CMAT performing on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury. Getty Images

Irish singer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, known as CMAT, finished her set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday with a call for solidarity with Palestine.

The artist, 32, is best known for her songs I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby! and Stay for Something. Her next album, Euro-Country, is due for an August release.

"Thank you so much, have a great festival and free Palestine," CMAT said on stage to the roar of the crowd. The artist then started a "free, free Palestine" call-and-response chant before blowing a kiss to to the sizeable audience.

Inhaler

Inhaler's Elijah Hewson, who spoke out for Palestine, is the son of U2 frontman Bono. EPA

Elijah Hewson, lead singer of Dublin band Inhaler and son of U2 frontman Bono and activist Alison Hewson, spoke out against the "genocide" of the Gazan people during his Other Stage set on Friday.

"I'd like to dedicate this next song to the people of Palestine. To any innocent people being starved or bombed, or genocided for the sake of some lunatics," said Hewson, 25.

"I feel like we have to say that because I think our greatest strength is freedom of expression, and there's no better place for it than right here at Glastonbury. So be kind to each other, and have a great time."

Bobby Vylan

Bobby Vylan's Glastonbury set included numerous calls for a 'free Palestine'. Getty Images

Bobby Vylan of the English punk duo Bobby Vylan (consisting of two members with the same name) was the most vocal activist of the night, delivering a long speech during his Saturday set on the West Holts stage, which was part of the BBC's live broadcast, in support of Palestine.

Vylan said on stage: "We're seeing some messed up things happening in the world. We're seeing the UK and US being complicit in war crimes and genocide happening over there to the Palestinian people."

"I know we're on the BBC so we don't want to say anything crazy. But we have seen, unfortunately, a strange reaction to people that come out and voice support for Palestine. Even though anybody with any kind of moral compass can surely tell that what is happening over there in Gaza is a tragedy."

Vylan also led the crowd in numerous pro-Palestinian chants, dedicating the set to acts who are "losing their platform to speak up for the Palestinian people and speak against the crimes that Israel and the UK and the US and much of the Western world are complicit in".

"This is for Murder Capital, this is for Kneecap, this is for Amyl and the Sniffers. Every single band out there using their platform to speak up for the Palestinian people. Because we must pray, hope and wish for a day when the Palestinan people are liberated and free from the tyranny of the Israeli government."

Kneecap

Kneecap's Mo Chara performs on the West Holts stage during day four of the Glastonbury Festival. EPA

The Irish rap group Kneecap performed on the West Holts stage on Saturday, overcoming an alleged secret campaign from UK music industry professionals to remove the group from the line-up.

While the performance was not part of the BBC's live broadcast of the event, their set was well attended and featured an impassioned audience waving dozens of Palestinian flags.

"There's no hiding it. Israel are war criminals. It's a genocide. Free Palestine," said Kneecap member Mo Chara on stage.

Hours later, the group released their introduction video compiling clips of politicians and public figures speaking out against them on their social media channels, saying "the crowd was so big a good few heads couldn't see it so here you go," adding a popcorn emoji.

Jordan Stephens

Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks invited his mother to the stage, who was wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag. Getty Images

English musician Jordan Stephens, best known as one half of the group Rizzle Kicks and as the presenter of the ITV2 panel series Don't Hate the Playaz, invited his mother to the stage to dance during his Other Stage performance on Friday.

His mother both wore a keffiyeh and waved the Palestinian flag, which received a strong response from the audience.

