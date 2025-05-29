Benedict Cumberbatch and Dua Lipa among 300 public figures calling UK government to end 'complicity' in Gaza

More than 300 public figures have signed an open letter calling on the British government to cease what they describe as its “complicity in the horrors in Gaza.”
The letter was initiated by the UK-based charity Choose Love and is addressed to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It features figures from across the entertainment industry, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Dua Lipa, Annie Lennox, Tilda Swinton and Riz Ahmed.
“We urge you to take immediate action to end the UK’s complicity in the horrors in Gaza,” the letter, obtained by Sky News, reads. “Right now, children in Gaza are starving while food and medicine sit just minutes away, blocked at the border. Words won’t feed Palestinian children – we need action. Every single one of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is at risk of starvation, as you read this.
“Mothers, fathers, babies, grandparents – an entire people left to starve before the world’s eyes," the letter continues. "290,000 children are on the brink of death – starved by the Israeli government for more than 70 days.”
The letter urges the British government to block sales of UK arms to Israel. It also calls for immediate humanitarian access to Palestinians for aid agencies, and for the UK to help in brokering a ceasefire.
“Words won’t save the lives of Palestinian children as they are being killed, words won’t fill their empty stomachs,” Josie Naughton, co-founder and chief executive of Choose Love, said in the open letter.
“We need action from Keir Starmer now. That means stopping all arms sales and licences, making sure that legitimate humanitarian organisations can reach people in Gaza. It means doing everything possible to make these horrors end. Action is a choice, just as inaction is one. History will remember what we did in this moment. We are begging the Prime Minister to make the right choice.”
The letter was co-signed a handful of Arab figures, including surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta and filmmakers Farah Nabulsi and Waad Al Kateab.
“History is written in moments of moral clarity,” the letter concludes. "This is one. The world is watching and history will not forget. The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute. Prime Minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?”
Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 54,084 Palestinians and injured 123,308 since October 7, 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Israel resumed military operations in the territory on March 18 ending a two-month ceasefire. Since then, 3,924 people have been killed. The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.
