Benedict Cumberbatch and Dua Lipa among 300 public figures calling UK government to end 'complicity' in Gaza

More than 300 public figures have signed an open letter calling on the British government to cease what they describe as its “complicity in the horrors in Gaza.”

The letter was initiated by the UK-based charity Choose Love and is addressed to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It features figures from across the entertainment industry, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Dua Lipa, Annie Lennox, Tilda Swinton and Riz Ahmed.

“We urge you to take immediate action to end the UK’s complicity in the horrors in Gaza,” the letter, obtained by Sky News, reads. “Right now, children in Gaza are starving while food and medicine sit just minutes away, blocked at the border. Words won’t feed Palestinian children – we need action. Every single one of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is at risk of starvation, as you read this.

Filmmaker Farah Nabulsi is among the Arab figures who have signed the letter. Getty Images

“Mothers, fathers, babies, grandparents – an entire people left to starve before the world’s eyes," the letter continues. "290,000 children are on the brink of death – starved by the Israeli government for more than 70 days.”

The letter urges the British government to block sales of UK arms to Israel. It also calls for immediate humanitarian access to Palestinians for aid agencies, and for the UK to help in brokering a ceasefire.

“Words won’t save the lives of Palestinian children as they are being killed, words won’t fill their empty stomachs,” Josie Naughton, co-founder and chief executive of Choose Love, said in the open letter.

“We need action from Keir Starmer now. That means stopping all arms sales and licences, making sure that legitimate humanitarian organisations can reach people in Gaza. It means doing everything possible to make these horrors end. Action is a choice, just as inaction is one. History will remember what we did in this moment. We are begging the Prime Minister to make the right choice.”

The letter was co-signed a handful of Arab figures, including surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta and filmmakers Farah Nabulsi and Waad Al Kateab.

“History is written in moments of moral clarity,” the letter concludes. "This is one. The world is watching and history will not forget. The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute. Prime Minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?”

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 54,084 Palestinians and injured 123,308 since October 7, 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Israel resumed military operations in the territory on March 18 ending a two-month ceasefire. Since then, 3,924 people have been killed. The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.

The complete list of signatories:

Abigail Lawrie

Abnit Nijjar

Afua Hirsch

Aimee Croysdill

Aisling Bea

Aiysha Hart

Alewya

Alex Eagle

Alex Hannaby

Alex Lockwood

Alex Lawther

Alex Boateng

Alexei Sayle

Alexi Lubomirski

Alexis Bamforth

Alice Aedy

Alison Oliver

Amalia Vitale

Amanda Rajkumar

Amber Massie-Blomfield

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amy Jackson

Anais Aida

Andi Oliver

Andrea Kapos

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Wilkinson

Andy Sewell

Anna Chancellor

Anna Hussain

Annabelle Wallis

Annie Lennox

Annie Mac

Anoushka Shankar

April De Angelis

Asif Kapadia

Basma Khalifa

Becky Bowe

Becky Hill

Bella Freud

Ben Howard

Benedict Cumberbatch

Bill Paterson

Brian Cox

Brian Eno

Caitriona Balfe

Callum Grieve

Camilla Brady

Camilla Whitehill

Camille Charriere

Candice Brathwaite

Carmen Busquets

Cassandra Stavrou

Cathy Runciman

Cecily Eno

Celina Teague

Charlene Ryan

Charlie Waterhouse

Charlie Murphy

Charlie Brooker

Chloe Abrahams

Chris O’Dowd

Clare Patey

Clover Hogan

Cosima Davies

Courttia Newland

Dame Harriet Walter

Dame Tracey Emin DBE RA

Dan Smith

Daniel Lismore

Danny Boyle

David Lan

Dawn O’Porter

Dawn Butler

Daze Aghaji

Deanna Rodger

Deborah Curtis

Deborah Frances-White

Deirdre Moran

Denise Gough

Dermot O’Leary

Díana Bermudez

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sitta

Dr Inua Ellams MBE, FRSA, FRSL

Dr James Smith

Dua Lipa

Dylan Brady

Ed Burnside

Ed Gillespie

Edward Davis

Eleanor Tomlinson

Elizabeth Slade

Ellis Howard

Emma Findlay

Emma Naomi

Eve De Haan

Eve Ensler

Everyday Racism

Farah Nabulsi

Farrah O'connor

Federico Gaggio

Felix White

Fisayo Akinade

Frederica Lovell-Pank

Gary Lineker

Geoff Lumb

George Gwynne

Giada Lubomirski

Gideon Berger

Giles Duley

Giles Taylor

Gizzi Erskine

Grace Campbell

HAAi

Hannah Menzies

Hannah Lowe

Harriet Walter

Harry Williams

Hildegard Bechtler

Himesh Patel

Ian Drysdale

Ian Kershaw

Ian Rickson

Ieuan Williams

Imad Al Arnab

Imran Yusuf

Indira Varma

Isabella Nefar

Jack Casey

Jack Rooke

Jake Dunn

James Smith

James McVey

Jamie Byng

Jan Woolf

Jemima Khan

Jen Brister

Jess Mills

Jessica Fostekew

Jessie Ware

Jo Rendle

Joel Gray

Joel Murphy

John Fass

John Keane

John Lithgow

Johnny Bleasdale

Jolyon Maugham KC

Jolyon Rubinstein

Jon Hopkins

Jonathan Pryce

Jordan Stephens

Joy Crookes

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Juliet Stevenson

Juno Dawson

Katharine Hamnett

Kathy Lette

Katie Davies

Katie Leung

Kelly Eastwood

Kerry McDermott

Khalid Abdalla

Konnie Huq

Laline Paull

Lara Savikl

Laura Hawkins

Laura Whitmore

Laura Bailey

Lauren Lyle

Lauren Mayberry

LED BY DONKEYS

Lee Hall

Lena De casparis

Lena Headey

Lennie Ware

Leyla Hussein

Liam Smith

Lilly Heine

Lily Cole

Linda Maitland

Lise Mayer

Livia Giuggioli Firth

Lolly Adefope

Lorna Tucker-McGarvey

Lottie Coll

Louisa Young

Love Ssega

Lydia West

Mabel

Mackenzie Davis

Maddy Neghabian

Mae Martin

Malcolm Garrett

Marcia Cross

Margo Mars

Mark Grimmer

Mark Ruffalo

Marli Siu

MASSIVE ATTACK

Matt Black

Matt Haig

Max Porter

Maxine Peake

Meera Soda

Melisa Basol

Merck Mercuriadis

Mhoira Leng

Michael Collins

Michelle Mao

Misan Harriman

Mohsan Alvi

Morgan Spector

Moss Barclay

Munroe Bergdorf

Myriam Francois

Nabhaan Rizwan

Nadia Sawalha

Najjib Rahman

Nancy Strang

Nansi Nsue

Natalie Pinkham

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathaniel Curtis

Neil Griffiths

Neneh Cherry

Nicholas Donovan

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Thorp

Nicole Cox

Nihal Arthanayake

Nikesh Shukla

Nikesh Patel

Nikita Gill

Nilly (Pauline) Brook

Nish Kumar

Noé Sébert

Noomi Rapace

Olivia Marcus

Olivia West

Oluwakemi Davies

Omar Abdel-Mannan

Onjali Q Rauf

Ophelie Bedier

Paapa Essiedu

Paloma Faith

Patrick Walker

Paul Ewen

Paul Laverty

Paul Reynolds

Payzee Mahmod

Pete Wyer

Peter Straughan

Phoebe Collings-James

Poppy Ajudha

Primal Scream

Professor Jacqueline Rose

Rachel Chinouriri

Raghib Ali

Rebecca Hall

Rehana Kapadia

Richard Bacon

Riz Ahmed

Robert Diament

Robert Gilbert

Roger Hartley

Rosa Hesmondhalgh

Rose Williams

Rosie O’Donnell

Ruby Stokes

Ruth Negga

Sabrina Mahfouz

Sadie Frost

Salena Godden

Sam Fender

Sam Roddick

Samuel West

Savannah Miller

Scott ODonnell

Seamus McGarvey

Shalini Peiris

Shappi Khorsandi

Sharmadean Reid

Sharon Watson

Shelagh Wright

Sheridan Kates

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu

Siobhan McSweeney

Sophia Di Martino

Sophie Hunter

Sophie Willan

Stephen Kapos

Steve Coogan

Sunetra Sarker

Susan Wokoma

Sydney Lima

Sylvia Banafsheh Brook

Taban Shoresh OBE

Tadhg Hickey

Tallulah Greive

Tanya Haj-Hassan

Tilda Swinton

Tim McInnerny

Tobias Menzies

Toby Jones

Tom Rutherford

Tony ‘Gad’ Robinson

Tracey Seaward

Twana Omer

Tyler Richardson

Tyson McVey

Vic Hope

Victoria Harwood

Victoria Moseley

Waad Al Kateab

Waleed Elgadi

Will Attenborough

Will Sharpe

WolfAlice

Wretch 32

Yasmin Evans

Yomi Adegoke

Zareen Rahman

Zarlasht Halaimzai

Zawe Ashton

Zowie Broach

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Challenge Cup result: 1. UAE 3 faults

2. Ireland 9 faults

3. Brazil 11 faults

4. Spain 15 faults

5. Great Britain 17 faults

6. New Zealand 20 faults

7. Italy 26 faults

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Top New Zealand cop on policing the virtual world New Zealand police began closer scrutiny of social media and online communities after the attacks on two mosques in March, the country's top officer said. The killing of 51 people in Christchurch and wounding of more than 40 others shocked the world. Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was accused of the killings. His trial is ongoing and he denies the charges. Mike Bush, commissioner of New Zealand Police, said officers looked closely at how they monitored social media in the wake of the tragedy to see if lessons could be learned. “We decided that it was fit for purpose but we need to deepen it in terms of community relationships, extending them not only with the traditional community but the virtual one as well," he told The National. "We want to get ahead of attacks like we suffered in New Zealand so we have to challenge ourselves to be better."

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now