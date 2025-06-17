Inside the campaign to ban pro-Palestine Irish group Kneecap from Glastonbury

English guitarist Johnny Marr, 61, has spoken out in support of Irish hip-hop band Kneecap, following news of a co-ordinated campaign to oust them from this month's Glastonbury Festival.

Kneecap have been in the headlines since their performance at the Coachella music festival in April, calling for a free Palestine and proclaiming that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza with US backing.

Last month, member Mo Chara was charged with a terror offence by British authorities after he allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag at a London gig.

“After learning that calls have been made for Kneecap to be censored during their Glastonbury set, I think it's important that I make my own position clear,” Marr, co-founder of The Smiths, said in a message posted on Kneecap's Instagram account on Monday.

“I've played Glastonbury many times, and the festival has always had a political aspect. It was founded as a place of free expression and political activism, and it's a fact that I agreed to play there with The Smiths in 1984 purely because to do so at the time was a political act.

“We are living through very troubling times, but for anyone who's been interested in me or my music over the last 40 years, I feel like my political stance has always been very clear,” Marr added.

“Oppression fears artistic expression. I respect all musicians who use their platform to speak out against injustice, who promote compassion and equality and give voice to the voiceless. I stand with my audience and fellow musicians who call for an immediate end to the atrocities and a free Palestine.”

Johnny Marr is the co-founder of Manchester post-punk band The Smiths, known for its distinctive, throbbing guitar sound. Photo: Bvlgari

Marr's message comes days after English DJ Toddla T claimed he had seen a “private and confidential letter” signed by “30 individuals from within the music industry”, who have urged Glastonbury organisers to remove Kneecap from the line-up.

Glastonbury Festival, one of the world's largest music festival, is set to take place from June 25 to 29.

“What we're seeing is a co-ordinated attempt by 30 members of the musical elite, people with systematic influence, to silence the voices of three working-class artists from Belfast. And all of it was done behind closed doors,” Toddla T, who's also performing at the festival, posted on Instagram.

He added that he and 100 others, including English trip-hop group Massive Attack and Northern Irish electronic duo Bicep, have signed a letter in support of Kneecap.

“At the heart of this is not just a dispute over a festival slot. It's about Palestine and the ongoing genocide we're witnessing,” Toddla T added.

“The lives lost, the unbearable images, the children, the parents, the communities being erased, it has pushed many of us to question humanity itself.”

Kneecap is made up of Moglai Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provai. EPA

Rapping in the Irish language, the three-member Kneecap are known for their politically charged music and lyrics since their formation in 2017. While they have long been critical of Israel, often flying the Palestinian flag at their shows, it was their Coachella set that grabbed headlines around the world.

“The Palestinians have nowhere to go. It's their home, and they're bombing it from the sky. If you're not calling it a genocide, what are you calling it?” said member Moglai Bap on stage, wearing a keffiyeh.

He went on to lead the audience in a “free, free Palestine” chant, as the Palestinian flag was displayed across the screens.

The performance led to calls for the group to be banned from performing in the US. Kneecap also split from their booking agency Independent Artist Group soon after.

Television celebrity Sharon Osbourne said the group “took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements”, and called for a revocation of their US work visa.

In response, Kneecap told the BBC: “Statements aren't aggressive, murdering 20,000 children is, though.”

