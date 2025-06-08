Fontaines DC and Idles show support for Palestine at Primavera Sound

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Spain’s Primavera Sound is the latest major music festival where artists have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Held over four days in Barcelona and concluding on Sunday, the event featured headline performances by Irish band Fontaines DC and UK group Idles, both of whom voiced support for Palestinians.

During their Primavera set on Saturday, Fontaines DC performed beneath a “Free Palestine” banner and a projected message that read: “Israel is committing genocide. Use your voice".

The gesture followed the band’s signing of an open letter condemning attempts to silence fellow Irish group Kneecap, who faced calls for a US visa ban after declaring onstage at Coachella in April that Israel was committing genocide. That festival also featured public support for Palestine from Green Day, Blonde Redhead and a surprise appearance by US Senator Bernie Sanders.

On Thursday, Idles opened their Primavera set with frontman Joe Talbot shouting “Free Palestine” before launching into the track Colossus. He later led the crowd in chants of “Viva Palestina", meaning “long live Palestine".

Elsewhere, in London’s Olympic Stadium on Friday, British singer-songwriter Sam Fender also spotlighted the situation in Gaza during one of his biggest concerts to date. Introducing his 2018 track Hypersonic Missiles, Fender told the crowd: “It breaks my heart – and it’s probably more relevant now than it was then". He also encouraged fans to scan a QR code linking to medical charity Doctors Without Borders to support its work in Gaza.

