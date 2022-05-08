Irish rockers U2 back Ukraine with Kyiv metro gig

Bono and The Edge performed anthems in a metro station in the capital, Kyiv

James Reinl
New York
May 08, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

U2 stars Bono and The Edge have shown their support for Ukraine by performing to a crowd in a bomb shelter in a metro station in the capital, Kyiv.

From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, Bono, 61, sang With or Without You, Sunday Bloody Sunday and other anthems from the legendary Irish rock act.

Videos shared on social media show the duo playing to a small crowd of Ukrainians, including fatigue-wearing members of the besieged country’s armed forces.

During the show, Bono praised the fight for “freedom” in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces on February 24.

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom," said Bono.

Read More:
G7 backs Ukraine with 5-point plan to confront Russia

He also referenced the past conflicts in the band's native Ireland and its troubles with a mightier neighbour.

A U2 social media post says they were invited to play by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and that the performance showed their “solidarity” with Ukraine.

The surprise appearance by Bono — a rock icon and long time humanitarian who lends his voice to moral causes — came as air raid sirens echoed across Kyiv and as Russian forces pressed ahead with their assault on eastern Ukraine.

Updated: May 08, 2022, 7:33 PM
UkraineRussia
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article G7 backs Ukraine with 5-point plan to confront Russia
An image that illustrates this article Maharashtra mosques to lower volume of speakers after Hindu leader protests
An image that illustrates this article US first lady in surprise meeting with Ukraine counterpartStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Death toll in Havana hotel blast rises to 27Story gallery icon