Irish rockers U2 back Ukraine with Kyiv metro gig

U2 stars Bono and The Edge have shown their support for Ukraine by performing to a crowd in a bomb shelter in a metro station in the capital, Kyiv.

From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, Bono, 61, sang With or Without You, Sunday Bloody Sunday and other anthems from the legendary Irish rock act.

Videos shared on social media show the duo playing to a small crowd of Ukrainians, including fatigue-wearing members of the besieged country’s armed forces.

It's a Beautiful Day in the Kyiv metro. The people of Ukraine have shown remarkable determination and resilience in the face of this brutal invasion. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine and support its pursuit of more peaceful, democratic, and beautiful days ahead. https://t.co/BN7FlT7O8U — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 8, 2022

During the show, Bono praised the fight for “freedom” in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces on February 24.

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom," said Bono.

He also referenced the past conflicts in the band's native Ireland and its troubles with a mightier neighbour.

A U2 social media post says they were invited to play by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and that the performance showed their “solidarity” with Ukraine.

President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. -- Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine — U2 (@U2) May 8, 2022

The surprise appearance by Bono — a rock icon and long time humanitarian who lends his voice to moral causes — came as air raid sirens echoed across Kyiv and as Russian forces pressed ahead with their assault on eastern Ukraine.