Massive Attack and Brian Eno launch syndicate for artists speaking out against Israel's attack on Gaza

British band Massive Attack, and composer and producer Brian Eno are among the musicians who have formed a syndicate to protect artists who are protesting against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

“The organised censorship of Palestine and Gaza must end,” they wrote in an Instagram announcement, posted by the official Massive Attack account.

The alliance of musicians, which also includes Irish bands Fontaines DC and Kneecap, aims to protect artists – especially emerging names – from being “threatened into silence or career cancellation” by groups such as UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

The formation of the syndicate comes after several musicians have been legally targeted for their support of Palestine and for speaking out against Israel’s continuing attack on Gaza.

The UKLFI reported Bob Vylan to the police after the punk-rap duo led a chant against the Israeli military during their performance at Glastonbury Festival in June. Singer Bobby Vylan chanted “death, death to the IDF”, referring to the Israel army, and called for the liberation of Palestine.

The duo have since had several scheduled performances cancelled.

Kneecap’s Mo Chara was also charged with a terrorism offence after being reported by the UKLFI for displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a London performance. Subsequent concerts by the hip-hop group were also cancelled.

Posts shared by Massive Attack and Eno read: “The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description. We write as artists who’ve chosen to use our public platforms to speak out against the genocide occurring there and the role of the UK government in facilitating it.

“We’re aware of the scale of aggressive, vexatious campaigns operated by UKLFI and of multiple individual incidences of intimidation within the music industry itself, designed solely to censor and silence artists from speaking their hearts and minds.

“Having withstood these campaigns of attempted censorship, we won’t stand by and allow other artists – particularly those at earlier stages of their careers or in other positions of professional vulnerability – to be threatened into silence or career cancellation.”

The syndicate is rallying artists to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as “unfettered access” for international aid agencies into the Palestinian enclave. They are also calling for the “end of the atrocious targeting of medical and aid workers”, as well as “an end to the UK arms sales and licences to Israel”.

The post further reads: “If you’ve felt anxious about speaking out before but feel it’s too late, it isn’t. It’s never too late to join this movement. Everyone is welcome.”

The syndicate is also highlighting a documentary film about the actions of the UKLFI screened by the British political campaign group Led By Donkeys.

“UK Lawyers for Israel Ltd has tried to silence various voices supporting Palestine,” the group said in a post on Instagram. “Their charitable wing has made public statements rejecting international law.”

