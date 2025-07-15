Mo Amer to perform two back-to-back shows at Dubai Comedy Festival 2025

Mo Amer is the latest headliner announced for 2025's Dubai Comedy Festival.

The Palestinian-American comedian and star of the hit Netflix series Mo will perform two shows at Dubai Opera on October 9. He joins a number of artists, including Tom Segura and Omid Djalili, slated to perform as part of the festival at various venues.

The Dubai Opera performances mark Amer’s return to the festival for the first time since its inaugural event in 2020. Since then, a star has risen through Mo, the semi-autobiographical Netflix series about a Palestinian refugee navigating life in the US, in addition to well-received roles in the sitcom Ramy, alongside Egyptian-American comedian and creator Ramy Youssef, and in Black Adam, opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Amer’s return also comes on the back of the second and final season of Mo, which features an acclaimed episode in which the main character makes his long-awaited visit to Palestine.

From left, Mo Amer as Mo, Walt Roberts as Buddy, Omar Elba as Sameer and Farah Bsieso as Yusra in the penultimate episode of the second season. Photo: Netflix

In an interview with The National, Amer recalled the emotional experience of the episode, titled A Call from God.

“It was really hard. You’re picking at a scab. You’re picking at memories at a very difficult time, with everything that’s going on. It was important to be as honest as possible, as grounded as possible,” he said. “I just had to dig deep and push my own feelings aside and make sure that we made a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to be in the West Bank as a Palestinian.”

As for his Dubai show, which follows a US tour and a coming special, Amer said he has plenty of experiences to share. “I’ve still got so much to do. There’s so much to tell,” he said. “I have so many scripts behind me. I’ve got another comedy special to film. It doesn’t end here.”

Mo Amer will perform at Dubai Opera on October 9 at 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tickets cost from Dh295.

