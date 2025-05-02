Top 30 concerts and events coming to the UAE in 2025, from Jennifer Lopez to Rod Stewart

Rock, rap, opera, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/20/eight-shows-to-see-at-dubai-opera-from-beethovens-symphony-no-9-to-sophie-ellis-bextor/" target="_blank">ballet and classical music </a>concerts are some of the performances coming soon to the UAE. A host of global stars will take centre stage from pop stars <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Katy Perry</a> and Jennifer Lopez, to nu-metal titans <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/23/limp-bizkit-abu-dhabi-tickets-location/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/23/limp-bizkit-abu-dhabi-tickets-location/">Limp Bizkit</a> and British singer-songwriter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/rod-stewart-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/rod-stewart-abu-dhabi-tickets/">Rod Stewart</a>. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/20/abu-dhabi-comedy-week-2025-lineup/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Comedy Season</a> brings more laughs with stand-up shows featuring Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson and Bill Burr. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up the best coming live events. Having made her name in dance citadels such as Berlin’s Berghain, the South Korean DJ and producer is equally at home on massive festival stages and in intimate clubs. Following her blazing set at last year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/teddy-swims-and-peggy-gou-fire-up-first-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series</a>, she returns with another vibrant performance, blending propulsive techno, Latin percussion and manic jungle loops. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh150</i> Two of the Arab world’s most beloved crooners are set to unite for a special concert. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/11/04/hany-shaker-on-mahraganat-music-because-its-popular-on-youtube-doesnt-make-it-good/" target="_blank">Shaker</a> – dubbed as the “Prince of Arab Singing” – will deliver romantic favourites such as <i>Nesyanak Sa’ab Akid</i> and <i>Keda Bardo Ya Amar</i>, while Lebanon’s Jassar, known as “The Miracle Child", brings his vocal prowess to the stage with hits including last year’s Koul Waad. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> Known for his Bollywood film hits such as <i>Kabira</i>, <i>Ae Dil Hai Mushkil</i> and <i>Channa Mereya </i>from various films, Singh is often referred to as the “king of playback singing” – for recorded songs which are then pictured as being sung by the stars in movies. Known for his soulful voice, Singh, who first gained fame for the song <i>Tum Hi Ho</i> from the 2013 film <i>Aashiqui 2</i>, has performed a number of sold-out concerts in the Emirates. <i>Doors open 6pm; tickets start at Dh200</i> Once seen as a journeyman artist, Egyptian singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/global-music-report/" target="_blank">Tamer Ashour </a>cemented his place at the top with <i>Haygely Mawgow3</i>, one of the biggest Arabic hits of 2024. He now returns to Dubai as one of Arab pop’s leading stars. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> One of the biggest Filipino pop acts, the all-girl group will perform in Dubai as part of their new world tour, delivering a greatest hits set featuring anthems <i>Pantropiko</i>, <i>Salamin Salamin </i>and<i> Karera</i>. <i>Show starts at 7pm; tickets Tickets start from Dh195</i> One of Australia’s biggest comedians heads to Dubai as part of his Son of a Carpenter tour. Known for his brash and irreverent material, Jefferies has built a global following through his Netflix stand-up special <i>High and Dry</i> and the cult television comedy series <i>Legit</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> As part of their latest world tour, the UAE stop will give fans the chance to see the influential rockers deliver some of their biggest hits, including <i>Sweet Child O’ Mine</i>, <i>Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door</i>, <i>Welcome to the Jungle</i>, and <i>November Rain</i> — the latter surpassing two billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most watched rock videos of all time. Doors open at 6pm; tickets start from Dh380 The British percussion collective Stomp transforms everyday objects – and even the human body – into instruments in a high-energy theatrical spectacle. Their routines feature performers hurling paint cans while drumming complex rhythms on them and turning brooms into dance partners. Even water cooler bottles are reimagined as sophisticated percussion tools in a show described as “no words, no storyline, just pure energy”. <i>Show starts at 8pm with an additional 2pm show on May 31; tickets start from Dh295</i> A regular performer in the UAE, Koy is known for his relatable comedy, pulling inspiration from his family. From his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house, he is now one of the top names in comedy, with four Netflix specials, an autobiography and a Billboard No 1 for his stand-up comedy album, <i>Live From Seattle</i>. <i>Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets start at Dh180</i> A double bill featuring two of Arab pop’s biggest stars. Tamer Hosny will bring his three-decade catalogue of hits and on-stage charisma, while Syrian singer Al Shami – one of the region’s top streaming artists – showcases his electronic-inspired blend of Levantine balladry. A hit-filled night that promises to resonate with fans both young and old. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/hans-zimmer-composer-dubai-concert-film-diamond-in-the-desert/" target="_blank">Academy Award-winning composer </a>will bring his globally acclaimed tour Abu Dhabi for the first time. Known for his extensive catalogue of work, expect to hear soundtracks from films such as <i>Interstellar</i>, <i>The Lion King </i>and <i>Dune</i>. The performance will also celebrate Abu Dhabi’s role in the <i>Dune</i> films, with Zimmer and his ensemble being joined by the original vocalists from <i>Dune</i>, <i>Gladiator</i> and <i>The Lion King </i>on stage. <i>Doors open 6pm; tickets start at Dh579</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/11/mamma-mia-abba-the-museum-is-a-stunning-tribute-to-the-swedish-pop-giants/" target="_blank">stage sensation</a> celebrates 25 years since its debut in London’s West End. Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and scored to the hits of Abba, the story is set on a Greek island and follows young Sophie’s quest to find her father before her wedding. <i>Tickets start at Dh125</i> Dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige brings one of her biggest world tours – which includes stadium shows across Europe this summer – to the UAE. For her Middle East debut, expect an expansive set spanning three decades of hits, including Family Affair and Real Love. <i>Tickets go on sale May 2 from Dh295.</i> Comedian, actor and former <i>Saturday Night Live </i>star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/06/kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidson-split-but-still-share-love-for-each-other-say-sources/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/06/kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidson-split-but-still-share-love-for-each-other-say-sources/">Pete Davidson </a>will coming to the UAE's capital this June as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The performer also appears in the 2025 animated film <i>Dog Man</i>. <i>Doors open at 6:30pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> The superstar American comedian returns to the UAE capital for Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The announcement fulfills a promise Dave Chappelle made at the end of his<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/24/dave-chappelle-abu-dhabi-review/" target="_blank"> 2024 Abu Dhabi show</a>, when he said: “The fact that you guys are doing this festival here is one of the most powerful things that is happening in the world. I was told before stepping on stage that this is the biggest comedy show the Middle East has ever seen. Mark my words, I will be back.” Widely beloved, yet consistently controversial, Chappelle is known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless approach to comedy. <i>Tickets go on general sale on April 16 on the Ticketmaster website</i> Considered one of the most influential comedic voices of his generation, Burr has made a name for himself for his informal, honest and punchy style of storytelling. <i>Doors open 8pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> Following her sold-out performance at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/02/21/jennifer-lopez-abu-dhabi-concert/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Nights</a> concert series, Jennifer Lopez returns to the capital for her biggest Abu Dhabi show yet. As part of her This Is Me...Now: The Tour, the concert supports her new album and accompanying film of the same name. Fans can expect an electrifying set featuring a full live band, high-energy choreography, and a career-spanning selection of hits including <i>Jenny from the Block</i>, <i>On the Floor</i> and <i>Let’s Get Loud</i>. <i>Doors open 7pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> The nu-metal titans are set to make their regional debut as part of their expanding Loserville Tour – an ironic moniker that captures the band’s enduring appeal despite no longer being part of the current pop conversation. That self-awareness – hilariously embraced by frontman Fred Durst with his prematurely white beard and knowingly retro stage persona – hasn’t dulled the band’s explosive live energy. Limp Bizkit still deliver anthems such as <i>Rollin’</i>, <i>My Way</i> and <i>Nookie</i> with the same rebellious spirit that beguiled a generation about 30 years ago. <i>Doors open 7pm; Tickets start from Dh435</i> She may be best known for her 1997 global smash<i> Torn</i>, but Australian-British singer Natalie Imbruglia is an underrated singer–songwriter who has cultivated a cult following through a consistently strong catalogue. Among her highlights is the criminally overlooked album <i>White Lilies Island</i>, featuring the minor hit <i>That Day</i> and her recent collection, <i>Firebird</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> Relive the magic and splendour of the family classics Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets as they’re screened in high definition on a towering 40-foot screen, accompanied by a live performance from the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble brings John Williams’ unforgettable score to life in a spellbinding cinematic experience. <i>Show times revealed soon; tickets start from Dh120</i> He one of classical music’s biggest-selling acts, with more than 40 million albums sold, but Rieu is also renowned for almost single-handedly reviving the waltz, a popular European 16th-century folk dance originating in Austria. He returns to Abu Dhabi with his own 80-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra to perform waltz standards and classical version of modern hits. <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> Known for their global hit <i>In the Shadows</i>, Finnish group The Rasmus will bring their gothic-infused pop-rock to Dubai with a set featuring crowd favourites such as <i>First Day of My Life</i> and <i>Guilty</i>, along with tracks from their latest album, <i>Rise.</i> <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh250</i> After headlining festivals, the British singer-songwriter returns to Dubai for his first solo concert. Fresh off the release of his elegiac album <i>Dear Life</i>, Gray will perform tracks from his new work alongside enduring hits such as <i>Babylon</i>, <i>Sail Away</i> and <i>This Year's Love</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh395</i> Enrique Iglesias’s previous UAE concerts have been near sell-out affairs – and his coming return to Abu Dhabi is expected to be no different. Known for his irresistible blend of Latin-infused pop, the Spanish star will perform fan favourites including <i>Bailamos</i>, <i>Bailando</i> and <i>Loco</i>. <i>Doors open 7pm; tickets start at Dh325</i> The hit Broadway adaptation of the cult film will make its Middle East debut in 2025, featuring the gothic show tunes, sharp comedy, colourful costumes, and delightfully macabre storyline that made Tim Burton’s 1988 original a fan favourite. <i>Show times revealed soon; general tickets on soon with and prices start from Dh99</i> The British group, who helped define hard rock and heavy metal, bring their monstrous riffs and blazing organs to Dubai for a career-spanning set featuring classics like <i>Smoke on the Water</i>, <i>Child in Time</i>, and <i>Highway Star</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh249</i> The rising American pop star will open the four-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/07/eminem-is-up-to-speed-on-third-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank" rel="">after-race </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/04/eminem-f1-concert-mother-death/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/04/eminem-f1-concert-mother-death/">concert series</a> at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in what will be their first UAE gig. Boone has shot to fame over the past year, with his hit songs <i>Beautiful Things</i> and <i>In The Stars </i>totalling more than three billion streams combined on Spotify. His backflips and Freddie Mercury-like stage presence at both the Grammys and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/14/clairo-green-day-bernie-sanders-palestine-coachella/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/14/clairo-green-day-bernie-sanders-palestine-coachella/">Coachella</a> have also garnered attention. <i>Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders and tickets for the event are now available online</i> The American metal band will return to the UAE as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Metallica remain one of the most successful heavy metal acts in history, having sold more than 150 million albums since their 1981 debut. Their 11th studio album, <i>72 Seasons</i>, released in 2023 to critical acclaim, earned them the Best Metal Performance award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The accompanying M72 World Tour is now in its third year and continues to break attendance records across North America. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank">American singer</a> is set to perform the race day concert as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>. Her return to Abu Dhabi follows last year’s seventh studio album <i>143</i>, in which she revisits her dance-pop roots and reuniting with longtime collaborators Max Martin, Dr Luke and Stargate. The album has produced three singles so far, including <i>Woman’s World</i> and <i>I’m His, He’s Mine</i>. By the time she arrives in the capital, Perry and her band will be a well-oiled machine, having performed more than 80 shows on The Lifetimes Tour, which begins in Mexico City on April 23 and spans the US, Europe, Australia and South America. <i>Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders and tickets for the event are now available online</i> For his first UAE concert in eight years, the British singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, 80, will perform hits from his six-decade career, including <i>Maggie May</i>, <i>Forever Young </i>and <i>Have I Told You Lately That I Love You</i>. Stewart announced his retirement from major global tours in November, though he doesn’t plan to step away entirely. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said on X. <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start from Dh295</i>