Rod Stewart performing at Caesars Palace Colosseum. Photo: Denise Truscello
Top 30 concerts and events coming to the UAE in 2025, from Jennifer Lopez to Rod Stewart

From comedy to music and dance to drama, the next eight months offer an eclectic mix of shows

Saeed Saeed
May 02, 2025