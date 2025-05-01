American comedian Tom Segura will open the 2025 Dubai Comedy Festival. Photo: Dubai Comedy Festival
American comedian Tom Segura will open the 2025 Dubai Comedy Festival. Photo: Dubai Comedy Festival

Culture

Music & On-stage

Dubai Comedy Festival returns with Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Zakir Khan and more

Annual event to feature shows at Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

May 01, 2025

The Dubai Comedy Festival is back, with Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Morgan Jay and Zakir Khan among the acts confirmed for this year’s event.

The annual event will run for a fifth year from October 2 to 12. It will feature international and regional stand-up stars at various venues, including Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena.

Segura, one of the biggest names in global stand-up, will open the festival on October 2 with his Come Together tour at Coca-Cola Arena. The American comedian, known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog and Disgraceful, previously performed at last year's festival.

British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili will take the stage at Dubai Opera on October 5. Known for his film appearances and sharp observational humour, he returns with his new show Namaste. He will be joined on the same night by Akaash Singh, the US podcaster and comedian behind the popular Flagrant show.

Irish comedian Joanne McNally, who previously appeared at the festival in 2023 with Vogue Williams, returns for two solo shows on October 7. She brings new material to Dubai Opera, touching on topics ranging from dating to social media.

Making his Dubai debut is LA-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay, who performs on October 6 at Dubai Opera. Known for his blend of music and comedy, Jay will take to the stage with a set that promises plenty of audience interaction.

Indian comedian Zakir Khan closes the festival on October 12 at Coca-Cola Arena. After a sold-out 150-minute set last year, Khan returns with a new show in Hindi.

Also in the line-up is Lebanese comedian John Achkar, who performs on October 11. He made his mark with the Arabic-language comedy series Stand-Up Baladi and returns to Dubai Opera with new material.

The festival will feature shows in several languages, including English, Arabic and Hindi, as well as interactive experiences across the city.

Tickets are available now

How to help

Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers:

2289 - Dh10

2252 - Dh50

6025 - Dh20

6027 - Dh100

6026 - Dh200

Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership

Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score.

Zones

A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Updated: May 01, 2025, 4:32 AM