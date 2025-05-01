Dubai Comedy Festival returns with Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Zakir Khan and more

The Dubai Comedy Festival is back, with Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Morgan Jay and Zakir Khan among the acts confirmed for this year’s event.

The annual event will run for a fifth year from October 2 to 12. It will feature international and regional stand-up stars at various venues, including Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena.

Segura, one of the biggest names in global stand-up, will open the festival on October 2 with his Come Together tour at Coca-Cola Arena. The American comedian, known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog and Disgraceful, previously performed at last year's festival.

British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili will take the stage at Dubai Opera on October 5. Known for his film appearances and sharp observational humour, he returns with his new show Namaste. He will be joined on the same night by Akaash Singh, the US podcaster and comedian behind the popular Flagrant show.

Irish comedian Joanne McNally, who previously appeared at the festival in 2023 with Vogue Williams, returns for two solo shows on October 7. She brings new material to Dubai Opera, touching on topics ranging from dating to social media.

Making his Dubai debut is LA-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay, who performs on October 6 at Dubai Opera. Known for his blend of music and comedy, Jay will take to the stage with a set that promises plenty of audience interaction.

Indian comedian Zakir Khan closes the festival on October 12 at Coca-Cola Arena. After a sold-out 150-minute set last year, Khan returns with a new show in Hindi.

Also in the line-up is Lebanese comedian John Achkar, who performs on October 11. He made his mark with the Arabic-language comedy series Stand-Up Baladi and returns to Dubai Opera with new material.

The festival will feature shows in several languages, including English, Arabic and Hindi, as well as interactive experiences across the city.

Tickets are available now

