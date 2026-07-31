Massive Attack investigated over Palestinian flag display at Singapore concert

Singapore authorities have opened investigations into British trip-hop band Massive Attack after two members allegedly displayed a Palestinian flag and led chants of “Free Palestine” during a concert in the city-state.

The show took place at The Star Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday as part of the band’s world tour.

Videos circulating online appear to show two band members holding the flag on stage as the audience cheers.

“Police confirm that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the Singapore police force and the Infocomm Media Development Authority said.

The IMDA, which regulates media and public performances in Singapore, is also investigating a possible breach of the concert’s licence conditions.

Singapore does not allow foreign national flags or emblems to be displayed publicly without a permit or exemption. Those convicted of breaching the rules can be fined up to S$500 ($390), be sentenced to up to six months in prison, or face both penalties.

It is not yet clear whether any members of Massive Attack or the concert’s production team could face charges. The BBC reported that it had asked authorities whether anyone involved had been detained or prevented from leaving Singapore, but had not received a response.

The band’s Singapore promoter, Lushington Entertainments, said it was aware of the reports.

“We will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities as required,” the promoter told The Straits Times.

The concert on Wednesday was Massive Attack’s only performance in Singapore on the current tour. Their next scheduled show is in Seoul on Saturday.

Massive Attack told the audience that they had been required to remove a song from the set list because of “local laws”, according to news channel CNA. The band did not identify the song or provide further details, and authorities have not confirmed whether the change was connected to the investigation.

The Bristol group, which helped pioneer the trip-hop genre and is known for songs including Teardrop, have frequently spoken out about Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The band have described Israel’s actions in the territory as a “genocide” and used their performances and public platform to support the Palestinian cause.

In 2025, Massive Attack helped to establish an alliance for musicians and artists speaking publicly about Israel’s actions in Gaza. The group said artists who took such positions had faced intimidation and pressure within the music industry.

Frontman Robert Del Naja was also among more than 200 people arrested during a demonstration in London’s Trafalgar Square in April. The protest was held in support of Palestine Action, which is proscribed in the UK.

Singapore has imposed strict controls on demonstrations and public expressions connected to the Israel-Gaza war, saying the restrictions are needed to protect racial and social harmony.

In 2023, the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs advised against publicly displaying or wearing items related to the conflict, including foreign national emblems.

Several people were also fined earlier this year for organising an unauthorised walk in support of Palestinians.

The Singapore government says it supports a two-state solution, under which an independent Palestinian state would exist alongside Israel, as well as full Palestinian membership of the UN.