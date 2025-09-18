More than $680,000 raised for Palestine at London music event

The UK’s largest fundraising concert for Palestine raised more than £500,000 ($680,982) in tickets alone, with more donations expected on the night as tens of thousands more people watch the event online.

More than 12,000 people gathered at one of London’s largest music venues for the event, Together For Palestine, at the Ovo Wembley Arena.

Organised by music producer Brian Eno, with appearances from footballer Eric Cantona and pop singer Paloma Faith, the event marked an end to the perceived silence of the music industry on the war in Gaza.

Hot Chip performs onstage during the Together For Palestine concert at Wembley Arena on September 17. Getty Images

Actor Riz Ahmed and comedian Guz Khan, the evening’s hosts, welcomed guests as paintings by Palestinian artists, curated by Gazan artist Malak Mattar, were projected on stage.

Mattar told of her family’s displacement from Gaza, and how some had been able to go to the UK and were part of the audience.

The concert took place days after a UN commission of inquiry declared a genocide was taking place in Gaza, and Israel launched a new ground offensive into Gaza city.

Collaborations between western and Palestinian artists were key to the event. Eno played with Paris-based Palestinian oud player Adnan Joubran, while Damon Albarn, former Blur frontman, performed with the London Arab Orchestra on a series of songs.

Adnan Joubran of the Palestinian Le Trio Joubran. AFP

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch read the translation of a poem by Mahmoud Darwish, and Palestinian singer and flautist Nai Barghouti collaborated with a gospel choir. The evening opened with a DJ set from British musician Jamie XX and Palestinian Sama Abdulhadi.

“The tragedy is too big and the silence is too dangerous. As Palestinians, even if we want to be just musicians, we cannot. The responsibility is there, and we have to carry it," Joubran said in The National's Tarab podcast this week.

“Many concert halls refuse to welcome any Palestinian musician because they are scared of showing they're belonging to the Palestinian case."

The concert included a VR experience of Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank. Lemma Shehadi / The National

West African singer Rachel Chinouriri dedicated her song Even to the people of Palestine. “Music is something that not only brings people together, but it has also been part of revolution and change,” she said.

The funds raised will benefit three Palestinian organisations leading in development and health care: Geneva-based Taawon, the US-based Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

There have been few shows of support for Palestine in the UK music industry, despite widespread demand from fans. Electronic music band Massive Attack projected a Palestinian flag on stage at a major concert in Bristol last year.

But others have triggered controversy, such as Northern Irish band Kneecap who are accused of waving a flag in support of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah at a London gig, and duo Bob Vylan, who claimed “Death to the IDF” at Glastonbury music festival.

Lebanese singer Sura Abdo, one of the artists in Wednesday’s show, said she hoped the concert and its scale would send a message of solidarity to people in Gaza and Palestine.

“It’s a moment to make louder the voices that have been silenced, and to tell the children of Palestine that we’re thinking about them and that we have not forgotten them,” she told The National.

Abdo had been moved by the number of high-profile and long-standing artists showing up to rehearsals to take part in the show.

“You meet people who are really good at what they do, and they really believe in this event. They’re showing up with full energy,” she said during the rehearsals on Tuesday.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on Palestine, received a standing ovation as she appeared on stage, reminding people of the continuing suffering in Gaza and the West Bank.

“As we gather here tonight celebrating life and hope … many Palestinians are holding their loved ones in makeshift tents, waiting for the next bomb,” she said.

Concert-goer Racha Koteiche's family in southern Lebanon were affected by Israel's military campaign last year. Lemma Shehadi / The National

Racha Koteiche, a London-based activist whose family were directly affected by Israel’s military campaign in southern Lebanon last year, was surprised to see so many friendly faces among the crowds.

“I love that I’ve seen so many different people that I recognise here. It’s a chance to come together,” Koteiche said. “If I really think about it I will tear up.”

Her family’s experience in southern Lebanon’s brought her close to the British-Palestinian community from Gaza, and she helps to manage Palestine House, a cafe and arts venue in London.

London doctor Omar Abdel Mannan, who founded the campaign group Health Workers for Palestine, said the concert should have occurred sooner.

“We should have had the concert two years ago before the genocide was officially declared by the UN. But it's never too late,” he said. “What I’m looking forward to is supporting Palestinian NGOs on the ground.

"We’re actually helping the indigenous health worker and charity sector, which has largely been neglected during this. It is high time for them to be supported."

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

THE SPECS Engine: 3-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 424hp Torque: 580 Nm Price: From Dh399,000 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Sheffield United 3 Fleck 19, Mousset 52, McBurnie 90 Manchester United 3 Williams 72, Greenwood 77, Rashford 79

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

CHELSEA'S NEXT FIVE GAMES Mar 10: Norwich(A) Mar 13: Newcastle(H) Mar 16: Lille(A) Mar 19: Middlesbrough(A) Apr 2: Brentford(H)

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria