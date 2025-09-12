Belgian festival cancels Munich Philharmonic concert over Israeli conductor Lahav Shani

A Belgian classical music festival has removed the Munich Philharmonic from its programming, citing concern around its Israeli conductor Lahav Shani.

The Flanders Festival Ghent, one of Europe’s most popular classical music festivals held in the Flemish city of Ghent, said it will cancel the orchestra’s concert on September 18 as it remains unclear regarding Shani’s views on the conduct of the Israeli government as well as owing to his other role as chief conductor of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Lahav Shani has spoken out in favour of peace and reconciliation several times in the past, but in the light of his role as chief conductor of Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, we are unable to provide sufficient clarity about his attitude to the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv,” the festival said in a statement.

“In line with the call from the Minister of Culture, the city council of Ghent and the cultural sector in Ghent, we have chosen to refrain from collaboration with partners who have not distanced themselves unequivocally from that regime.”

The move was denounced by German and Israeli governments. German culture minister Wolfram Weimer called the decision “a disgrace for Europe”, adding that “under the guise of supposed criticism of Israel, a cultural boycott is being carried out here”.

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, also assailed the festival on X: “There are words to describe discriminating a person based solely on his origin.”

Festival artistic director Jan Van den Bossche defended the cancellation and denied accusations of anti-Semitism. “In the past, and again next year, we have often hosted Israeli and Jewish musicians,” he said to the Associated Press. “There can absolutely be no question of anti-Semitism here.”

Shani, who this year will conclude his five-year tenure with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, is set to take on a similar role with the Munich Philharmonic next year.

In March, his show with the Israeli company in San Francisco was disrupted by Palestinian supporters who gathered inside and outside the hall.

In 2022, Munich Philharmonic ousted its conductor, Russia’s Valery Gergiev, over his continued support for Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

