How Gaza took over global music festivals: Timeline of walkouts, protests and boycotts

Gaza's ongoing destruction at the hands of the Israeli military in the wake of the October 7 attacks has galvanised musicians and turned international festivals into platforms for solidarity.

Stages that were once defined by performances are now being used to protest policies as well as organisations that are seen as curtailing free expression or contributing to the destruction in Gaza.

From the upbeat Italian pop gathering at Sanremo to the mega stages of Coachella in the US and Glastonbury in the UK, artists have made their voices heard – both on stage and by withdrawing in protest.

As a result, festivals are no longer just about line-ups. They have become markers of where artists and organisers stand in what is one of the world's largest humanitarian disasters.

Here is a timeline of what has happened on and offstage thus far.

February 2024: Sanremo Music Festival, Italy

Italian rapper Ghali has Tunisian parents. Getty Images

Italy’s famed song contest, which helped launch the careers of stars such as Andrea Bocelli, became a stage for statements on Gaza. Rapper Ghali, whose parents are Tunisian, used his set to plead “stop the genocide,” while singer Dargen D'Amico also called for a ceasefire, warning that “our silence is co-responsibility”.

The artists’ remarks were condemned by Israel’s ambassador to Italy, and state broadcaster RAI issued an official statement stressing that Ghali’s words were a “personal statement” rather than the channel’s official position. The move triggered protests outside several RAI offices, including its headquarters in Rome.

March 2024: SXSW, Austin, US

Squirrel Flower withdrew from South by Southwest citing the festival’s defence industry sponsors. Getty Images

US indie music festival South by Southwest faced its own exodus. Artists including Squirrel Flower and Proper withdrew, citing sponsorship from the US Army and Collins Aerospace, a defence contractor reported to be tied to Israeli military supply chains. The withdrawals were more scattered than a co-ordinated campaign, but enough for organisers to announce months later that neither the Army nor defence firms would return as sponsors in 2025.

May 2024: The Great Escape, Brighton, UK

UK bank Barclays was next in the spotlight after more than 130 acts pulled out of a festival in support of the Bands Boycott Barclays campaign, which accused the institution of financing arms companies supplying Israel. After being forced to run on a much smaller scale, organisers later confirmed Barclays would not return as a sponsor.

July 2024: Milkshake Festival, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Fourteen artists withdrew from the Dutch festival over its ties to US hedge fund Superstruct, which was acquired by KKR, an investment firm reported to have connections with Israeli arms manufacturers and settlement projects.

The cancellations marked another early example of how artists are targeting venue and festival ownership structures in the cultural landscape.

April 2025: Coachella, California, US

Kneecap members Mo Chara and Moglai Bap are banned from entering Hungary. Getty Images

The Belfast trio Kneecap made their stance clear during their first major US festival appearance, using the set they were meant to play at South by Southwest before withdrawing, to accuse Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

The performance, broadcast live online, sparked international controversy and culminated in Hungary’s government banning the group from entering the country for three years, which led to their scheduled appearance at Germany’s Hurricane and Southside festivals and Sziget Festival in Budapest, the latter initiated by the Hungarian government on reported security grounds. Kneecap’s continued festival run remained a flashpoint of debate throughout the summer.

June 2025: Sonar, Barcelona, Spain

Venezuelan musician and record producer Arca pulled out of the festival owing to its ties to KKR. Getty Images

One of the world’s leading dance music festivals saw more than a dozen DJs and producers, including Arca and Animistic Beliefs, withdraw in protest at Sonar’s new parent company, KKR. Solidarity demonstrations were also held alongside the festival in Barcelona.

June 2025: Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo may have been the headliner, but it was on the smaller West Holts stage that London duo Bob Vylan stole the show. Their set, streamed live on the BBC, featured chants of “Death, death to the IDF”, and a giant backdrop declaring “Free Palestine,” which sparked uproar over the broadcaster’s coverage. The performance was later removed from BBC platforms, and the band’s planned US tour was nixed after their visas were revoked days after the Glastonbury performance.

They were not alone in voicing solidarity. Other acts showing support for Palestine from the stage included Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers, British pop singer Jade Thirlwall, and Irish group Inhaler, fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson.

July 2025: Radar Festival, Manchester, UK

Controversy surrounding Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury gig led Radar Festival to drop the group the following month. The decision sparked backlash, with other acts including The Scratch, Genn and Hero in Error pulling out in solidarity.

August 2025: Boardmasters, Cornwall, UK

KKR’s investment in music festivals and venues was under the spotlight again during this beachside festival. Several acts, including Conducta, The Blessed Madonna and The Menstrual Cramps, cancelled their appearances as a result of the association. Also aggravating the situation was the festival asking artists to sign an agreement stating they would refrain from making political statements on stage.

August 2025: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK

Charles Hendy of The Mary Wallopers holds a Palestinian flag during the Victorious Festival. WireImage

The Mary Wallopers had their microphones cut off after raising the Palestinian flag during their set at the UK festival. In response, a string of acts – including The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic – pulled out in solidarity. Organisers later issued a statement saying the decision was in line with their longstanding no‑flags policy and pledged a donation to Palestinian humanitarian causes.

August 2025: Rock en Seine, Paris, France

The Kneecap controversy kept rolling as the group played a well-received headline show without incident – on stage, at least. Their appearance at Rock en Seine in Paris on August 24 drew criticism from French politicians and prompted the local council to withdraw funding, citing concerns over the band’s past comments.

October 24 to 27, 2025: Earth Frequency Festival, Queensland, Australia

In the lead-up to the Australian festival, organisers have announced an “ethical artist policy” opposing the “genocide” and “apartheid” policies of the Israeli government. Israeli electronic duo Infected Mushroom, one of the festival’s headliners, have withdrawn as a result. Further consultation followed, and the policy was reportedly redrafted in a softer tone while maintaining its stance of solidarity with Palestine.

