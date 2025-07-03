Pro-Palestine acts face BBC censure after Glastonbury row

The BBC is to stop broadcasting or streaming live performances by acts they consider to be “high risk” after the fallout from its Glastonbury coverage during which punk-rap duo Bob Vylan led anti-Israel chants on stage.

It could result in artists known to make political statements, such as pro-Palestine messages, being shown only after their performances have been vetted. At least eight artists voiced their support for Palestine from the Glastonbury stages.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the corporation apologised for Bob Vylan’s “deplorable behaviour” after frontman, Bobby Vylan, 34, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in anti-Israel chants during their set on Saturday afternoon, targeting the Israeli military.

The BBC admitted it had indeed assessed the act as “high risk” before the Glastonbury set but deemed Bob Vylan suitable for live streaming.

The broadcaster said, in retrospect, this was “clearly not the case”, and that it was changing its procedures around live music events meaning any performances deemed high risk will be neither broadcast nor streamed live.

The BBC decided not to show the performance by Irish trio Kneecap, who had made headlines before the festival after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s imminent court date, Naoise O Caireallain told Glastonbury they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

In their own set on the stage directly after Bob Vylan, Kneecap similarly led chants of “Free Palestine” while O hAnnaidh wore a keffiyeh during the Kneecap performance.

Both acts face criminal police investigations for their shows.

The flag of Palestine is waved in the crowd during the performance by hip-hop trio Kneecap at Glastonbury. AP

The BBC statement said: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners, and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for anti-Semitism at, or on, the BBC.

“It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan’s appearance. We think it’s important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

“Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

“Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream – through the use of language or content warnings – without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.”

The BBC has also promised to take action to “ensure proper accountability” and issued an apology to viewers, especially the Jewish community.

BBC director general Tim Davie has also issued a personal apology, asking people to treat each other with “respect and kindness”.

Since the performance, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the comments made during the group’s West Holts Stage set.

It has emerged the group were already under investigation by police for comments made at a concert a month before Glastonbury.

Video footage appears to show Bobby Vylan at Alexandra Palace in London making similar anti-Israel statements.

The rap group issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset Police began its investigation.

The group have also had their US visas revoked, ahead of a scheduled tour, were pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester and from a show at a German music venue.

On Thursday, the UK Culture Secretary said ministers expect “accountability at the highest levels” for the BBC’s decision to screen Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

Lisa Nandy told the Commons she has heard from the BBC but was “not satisfied with the response”.

Conservative shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew told the Commons: “Given the BBC are seemingly able to pull live broadcasts when things go wrong at football matches, for example, it’s extraordinary that this didn’t happen on this occasion.”

The Culture Secretary previously made a ministerial statement in the Commons on Monday, when she said “it should have been foreseeable that there would be problems with broadcasts”.

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only. Readers are encouraged to seek independent legal advice.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors