Pro-Palestine acts face BBC censure after Glastonbury row

Channel to stop broadcasting performances by anyone deemed ‘high risk’ after Bob Vylan anti-Israel chants

London

July 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The BBC is to stop broadcasting or streaming live performances by acts they consider to be “high risk” after the fallout from its Glastonbury coverage during which punk-rap duo Bob Vylan led anti-Israel chants on stage.

It could result in artists known to make political statements, such as pro-Palestine messages, being shown only after their performances have been vetted. At least eight artists voiced their support for Palestine from the Glastonbury stages.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the corporation apologised for Bob Vylan’s “deplorable behaviour” after frontman, Bobby Vylan, 34, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in anti-Israel chants during their set on Saturday afternoon, targeting the Israeli military.

The BBC admitted it had indeed assessed the act as “high risk” before the Glastonbury set but deemed Bob Vylan suitable for live streaming.

The broadcaster said, in retrospect, this was “clearly not the case”, and that it was changing its procedures around live music events meaning any performances deemed high risk will be neither broadcast nor streamed live.

The BBC decided not to show the performance by Irish trio Kneecap, who had made headlines before the festival after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s imminent court date, Naoise O Caireallain told Glastonbury they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

In their own set on the stage directly after Bob Vylan, Kneecap similarly led chants of “Free Palestine” while O hAnnaidh wore a keffiyeh during the Kneecap performance.

Both acts face criminal police investigations for their shows.

The flag of Palestine is waved in the crowd during the performance by hip-hop trio Kneecap at Glastonbury. AP

The BBC statement said: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners, and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for anti-Semitism at, or on, the BBC.

“It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan’s appearance. We think it’s important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

“Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

“Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream – through the use of language or content warnings – without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.”

The BBC has also promised to take action to “ensure proper accountability” and issued an apology to viewers, especially the Jewish community.

BBC director general Tim Davie has also issued a personal apology, asking people to treat each other with “respect and kindness”.

Since the performance, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the comments made during the group’s West Holts Stage set.

It has emerged the group were already under investigation by police for comments made at a concert a month before Glastonbury.

Video footage appears to show Bobby Vylan at Alexandra Palace in London making similar anti-Israel statements.

The rap group issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset Police began its investigation.

The group have also had their US visas revoked, ahead of a scheduled tour, were pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester and from a show at a German music venue.

On Thursday, the UK Culture Secretary said ministers expect “accountability at the highest levels” for the BBC’s decision to screen Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

Lisa Nandy told the Commons she has heard from the BBC but was “not satisfied with the response”.

Conservative shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew told the Commons: “Given the BBC are seemingly able to pull live broadcasts when things go wrong at football matches, for example, it’s extraordinary that this didn’t happen on this occasion.”

The Culture Secretary previously made a ministerial statement in the Commons on Monday, when she said “it should have been foreseeable that there would be problems with broadcasts”.

