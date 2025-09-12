Qatar's Prime Minister to meet US Secretary of State Rubio after Israeli attack on Doha

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman is to meet senior US officials in Washington on Friday, after Israel launched a strike on Hamas leaders in Doha that drew regional and international condemnation.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House, the State Department said late on Thursday. American media reported that he would also hold talks with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Discussions are expected to focus on the Israeli attack and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which lie in tatters after the Doha strike.
The Israeli military attacked a building in Doha on Tuesday in an attempt to kill Hamas political leaders. The militant group said its senior officials survived, but five of its members were left killed, while a Qatari security force member also died.
The strike was criticised around the world. The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned the attack but did not mention Israel in a statement agreed to by all 15 members, including the US – a staunch ally of Israel.
Washington also counts Doha as a strong ally. Qatar, along with Egypt, has been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel to end the war on Gaza. Doha has long hosted the political office of Hamas.
Washington has distanced itself from the Israeli attack on Doha, with Mr Trump saying he was “unhappy” about the strike. The US President had vowed to end Israel's assault on Gaza when he took office in January, but that objective remains elusive.
