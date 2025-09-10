Egypt seeks US guarantees that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again

US ally Egypt is seeking guarantees from Washington that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again, sources told The National on Wednesday.

Egypt's request comes after Israel's strike on Tuesday aimed at top Hamas leaders in Qatar, which is another close Washington ally and home to the largest US military base in the Middle East.

There has been no response yet from Washington on the Egyptian request but, according to the sources, Egypt's plea stands a good chance of receiving a positive response from President Donald Trump's administration.

The White House said on Tuesday night that Mr Trump did not agree with Israel's decision to strike Hamas's exiled leaders in Qatar.

“I'm not thrilled about the whole situation,” Mr Trump told reporters separately.

“We want the [Israeli] hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today.”

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza to escape Israel's military offensive. Reuters

Hamas said six people were killed in the strikes, including the group's chief negotiator Khalil Al Hayah's son and aide. However, its senior leaders have survived. The sources said several Hamas leaders may have been wounded in the attack, but none seriously.

Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, a Nato member and close US ally, have in recent days discussed ways to best provide protection for Hamas's exiled leaders against possible attacks by Israel, the sources said. These discussions were prompted by intelligence reaching the three nations that Israel planned to attack senior Hamas figures in and outside Gaza as part of its war goal to wipe out the group.

As part of the talks, Egypt was considering providing a home for three or four of the group's top leaders who are involved in indirect negotiations with Israel to end the Gaza war, sources told The National.

Among the names floated for possible relocation to Cairo are senior officials Zaher Jabareen, Nazar Awadallah and Hossam Badran.

“The intention is to safeguard the negotiations at a time when Israel is sending a clear message to everyone that no one in the Arab world can stop it from doing what it pleases,” said one of the sources.

“Israel is telling everyone that there's no ceiling to what it could do.”

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani addresses a news conference following Israel's strikes in Doha on September 9. AFP

Egypt, Qatar and the US, have been trying without success to broker a ceasefire in Gaza since the last one collapsed in March. It was the second pause in the war that began in October 2023.

“The Gaza negotiations have been frozen,” an official who has been directly involved in the negotiations said on Wednesday. “There is no prospect at present for their resumption.”

The latest proposal for ending the war came from Mr Trump. His plan calls for Hamas to release all hostages – of whom 20 are believed to be alive and about 28 are bodies being held in Gaza – on the first day of a truce.

He also wants Hamas to surrender its arms and network of underground tunnels as well as halt the recruitment of new fighters, according to the sources.

Hamas says it will not give up its arms before Israel withdraws from Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty addresses a news conference in Cairo on September 9, the day Israel attacked Hamas in Doha. Getty Images

Moreover, Israel's strike in Qatar on Tuesday has taken place amid growing tension between Egypt and Israel, Middle East neighbours bound by a US-sponsored peace treaty signed in 1979.

Egypt's condemnation of the attack showed a marked toughening of the anti-Israel rhetoric that has intensified in recent months.

This is mostly due to Cairo's belief that Israeli policies in Gaza are designed in large part to force the enclave's estimated two million residents to seek refuge in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, his ministers and pro-government media have recently taken to using the term “genocide” to describe Israel's war on Gaza. They have also accused Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in the enclave.

“The perpetrators of this criminal act must be held accountable,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters on Tuesday night after the Qatar attack. “The arrogance of power will not bring about security to the region or to Israel itself.”

Several pro-government talk show hosts have in recent weeks been warning Israel against going to war with Egypt.

“Egypt does not favour war, but it's ready for it,” Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the State Information Service, said in a television interview last week.

“Such a war can be summed up in one phrase: Only a 100 kilometres separate Tel Aviv from Al Arish [an Egyptian city close to the Gaza border],” he said.

“By comparison, it will make the 1973 war looks like a picnic,” he added, alluding to the last of four, full-fledged wars between Egypt and Israel in which Egypt and Syria took Israel by surprise with a simultaneous attack.

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

RoboCop%3A%20Rogue%20City %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETeyon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENacon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%2FS%20and%20PC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Profile Company: Libra Project Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware Launch year: 2017 Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time Sector: Renewable energy Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30, December 1-2

International Vets

Christina Noble Children’s Foundation fixtures Thursday, November 30: 10.20am, Pitch 3, v 100 World Legends Project

1.20pm, Pitch 4, v Malta Marauders Friday, December 1: 9am, Pitch 4, v SBA Pirates

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5