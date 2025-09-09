Israel's attack on Qatar: What we know

Israel staged an unprecedented air strike on Qatar on Tuesday, targeting Hamas leaders at their homes in Doha.

Here is what we know so far.

How did Israel's attack happen?

News of explosions in Qatar broke early on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses reported several blasts and smoke was seen rising above Doha.

Shortly afterwards, the Israeli air force announced it had carried out a "precise strike" against Hamas leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "wholly independent Israeli operation", although a White House official said the US was informed in advance.

It is the second time in three months that Qatar has come under military attack, after Iran launched missiles at a US-operated airbase in June.

Where did the attack happen?

Qatar said the attack hit "residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas".

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in Doha. Qatar said the situation was secure as it confirmed the sounds heard were due to the Israeli attack.

It said authorities were taking necessary measures to contain repercussions and ensure the safety of residents.

Qatar said it was taking measures to contain the effects of Israel's attack. Reuters

Who was targeted?

Israel said it had targeted Hamas’s leadership but it was not immediately clear who had been hit, or whether they survived.

After the killings of key figures Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar last year, Hamas has been run by a six-man leadership that brought together officials in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diaspora.

Senior official Khalil Al Hayya had been leading the group’s negotiating team in efforts to end the war in Gaza. Talks have taken place in Doha as Qatar acts as a go-between, along with Egypt.

Also in Hamas's collective leadership are two operational field commanders and Muhammad Darwish, the head of the group's Shura Council, who lives in Turkey.

How have the countries involved reacted?

Qatar condemned what it called a cowardly attack on its territory.

"This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," said Majid Al Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Israeli army said it used "precise munitions" to mitigate harm to civilians.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel," it said.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Director: Ron Howard 2/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Challenge Cup result: 1. UAE 3 faults

2. Ireland 9 faults

3. Brazil 11 faults

4. Spain 15 faults

5. Great Britain 17 faults

6. New Zealand 20 faults

7. Italy 26 faults

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m

7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m

8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888