Blasts were heard in Doha before Israel revealed it had attacked Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital. Reuters

Israel's attack on Qatar: What we know

Blasts in Doha as Israel stages air strike on Hamas leaders

The National

September 09, 2025

Israel staged an unprecedented air strike on Qatar on Tuesday, targeting Hamas leaders at their homes in Doha.

Here is what we know so far.

How did Israel's attack happen?

News of explosions in Qatar broke early on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses reported several blasts and smoke was seen rising above Doha.

Shortly afterwards, the Israeli air force announced it had carried out a "precise strike" against Hamas leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "wholly independent Israeli operation", although a White House official said the US was informed in advance.

It is the second time in three months that Qatar has come under military attack, after Iran launched missiles at a US-operated airbase in June.

Where did the attack happen?

Qatar said the attack hit "residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas".

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in Doha. Qatar said the situation was secure as it confirmed the sounds heard were due to the Israeli attack.

It said authorities were taking necessary measures to contain repercussions and ensure the safety of residents.

Who was targeted?

Israel said it had targeted Hamas’s leadership but it was not immediately clear who had been hit, or whether they survived.

After the killings of key figures Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar last year, Hamas has been run by a six-man leadership that brought together officials in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diaspora.

Senior official Khalil Al Hayya had been leading the group’s negotiating team in efforts to end the war in Gaza. Talks have taken place in Doha as Qatar acts as a go-between, along with Egypt.

Also in Hamas's collective leadership are two operational field commanders and Muhammad Darwish, the head of the group's Shura Council, who lives in Turkey.

How have the countries involved reacted?

Qatar condemned what it called a cowardly attack on its territory.

"This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," said Majid Al Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Israeli army said it used "precise munitions" to mitigate harm to civilians.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel," it said.

