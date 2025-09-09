Israel's Doha strike demands a firm response

The clouds of smoke seen rising over Doha following Israel’s strike on the Qatari capital are not just a demonstration of the impunity currently enjoyed by one of the world's most aggressive states, they symbolise Israel’s rejection of talks as a way to end the Gaza war that is gripping the region.

Following the series of explosions on Tuesday afternoon at residential buildings in the Katara area of the city, the Israeli military said it had targeted “these members of the Hamas leadership [that] have led the terrorist organisation’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel”.

This begs the question: why did Israeli negotiators – some of them regular visitors to Qatar – then spend month upon month claiming to be in genuine talks with interlocutors including Hamas? When viewed alongside the July 2024 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli strike on his Tehran residence as well as the country’s prosecution of the war in Gaza itself, it becomes clear that Israel’s leadership is bent upon bombing its way to victory rather than working pragmatically with regional partners to defuse and de-escalate a volatile situation.

In the above cases, force was chosen over engagement. At the time of Haniyeh’s death, progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza was being made but his assassination derailed what had been painstaking negotiations to end the conflict. In Gaza itself, Israel secured the release of dozens of Israeli hostages through a November 2023 diplomatic process, but since then it has reverted to brute force to free a relatively small number of captives, often at the cost of many Palestinian civilian lives.

Qatar, still fresh from Iranian air strikes on its territory in June, has now joined a growing list of sovereign Arab countries to have been attacked by Israel. This dangerous and cavalier strike on Doha deserves to be met with a firm and united response. An idea of that response can be found in a statement, made shortly after the Israeli attack, by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who stressed the country's solidarity with Qatar.

Sheikh Abdullah described the strike as "a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security".

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, added his voice to the condemnation, saying “the security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly State of Qatar, condemning the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted it, and affirming our full solidarity with it in confronting this aggression”.

Qatar, still fresh from Iranian air strikes on its territory in June, has now joined a growing list of sovereign Arab countries to have been attacked by Israel

Israel has been condemned by Arab countries and the UN for turning its back on negotiations and pushing for violence. This not only undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire or political settlement, but it also reminds Israel’s neighbours – as if any reminder was needed – that the region is dealing with an unpredictable state for whom an attitude of “shoot first, ask questions later” has replaced normal means of diplomacy.

Where the Middle East goes from here is uncertain, but those who consider themselves friends, allies or supporters of Israel have to look at the plumes of smoke rising over the streets of a Gulf capital and ask themselves how this advances the cause of peace.

Formula%204%20Italian%20Championship%202023%20calendar %3Cp%3EApril%2021-23%3A%20Imola%3Cbr%3EMay%205-7%3A%20Misano%3Cbr%3EMay%2026-28%3A%20SPA-Francorchamps%3Cbr%3EJune%2023-25%3A%20Monza%3Cbr%3EJuly%2021-23%3A%20Paul%20Ricard%3Cbr%3ESept%2029-Oct%201%3A%20Mugello%3Cbr%3EOct%2013-15%3A%20Vallelunga%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

The%20Roundup %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Ma%20Dong-seok%2C%20Sukku%20Son%2C%20Choi%20Gwi-hwa%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now