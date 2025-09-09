Israel targets Hamas leadership in attack on Doha

Israel's air force attacked Qatar on Tuesday in an unprecedented strike against Hamas leaders.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's capital, where Hamas negotiators have been studying Gaza ceasefire proposals. Arab countries including the UAE swiftly condemned the attack.

Majid Al Ansari, a spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the "cowardly Israeli attack" targeted residential buildings "housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas" in Doha.

"This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," Mr Al Ansari added.

The Israeli army it carried out a "precise strike" targeting the senior leadership of Hamas. There was no immediate confirmation of which Hamas leaders had been targeted or whether they had been killed.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in Doha. Qatar and Egypt have been acting as go-betweens in efforts to end the war in Gaza, with Hamas accepting a new ceasefire proposal last month.

Explosions were heard in Doha shortly before Israel announced a strike. Reuters

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel," the Israeli army statement said.

An Israeli source said: “We don’t know yet who died, who didn’t, but apparently we have the footage, so apparently it was a successful operation.”

Qatar said the situation was secure as it confirmed the sounds heard were due to the Israeli attack. It said authorities were taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas.

"While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty," Mr Al Ansari added.

Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available, he said.

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha. Reuters

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, has condemned the "treacherous" Israeli attack.

"The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly State of Qatar," Mr Gargash said on X.

He affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar in confronting this aggression. "May God preserve Qatar, its leadership and people, and may God preserve the Arab Gulf states."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Qatar had been "playing a very positive role" in efforts to reach a ceasefire and free hostages. “All partners must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying,” he added.

The US Embassy in Qatar said that it “instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.”

An air base in Qatar was attacked by Iran during its 12-day air war with Israel in June. The strike on Al Udeid base, which is used by US forces, came in retaliation for an American bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

More to follow...

