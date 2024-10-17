Israel's army says it is 'checking' whether Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed during a military operation in the Gaza Strip. AFP
Yahya Sinwar: Mastermind of October 7 attacks

Despite being a top Israeli target, the Hamas leader had evaded the military for more than a year

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

October 17, 2024