Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar possibly killed in Gaza, Israeli army says

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar may have been killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, the military has said.

Three militants were killed during “army activity” in the enclave, the Israeli army and air force said in a statement.

The military is “checking the possibility” that Mr Sinwar was among those killed, but their identities “cannot be confirmed” at this stage, it added.

No details were given on the location, date or time of the operation in which Mr Sinwar is thought to have been killed.

Mr Sinwar took over the leadership of Hamas after his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in a suspected Israeli attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse in Tehran on July 31.

He had previously led Hamas's operations in Gaza, and is suspected of having masterminded the October 7 attacks last year, when militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted about 240.

Israel responded to the attacks by launching an air and ground assault in Gaza, killing more than 42,400 people, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Mr Sinwar is Israel's most wanted target, and has not been seen in public since before the war began. He was believed to be hiding in Hamas's vast tunnel network beneath Gaza.

Photos circulated online purportedly show Mr Sinwar’s body amid the rubble of a destroyed building, while Israeli security sources told army radio it was “highly probable” that he was killed.

Israeli troops were not targeting him and did not know he might be in the building, local media reported, saying soldiers saw several militants enter a building on Wednesday before ordering an air strike. They then reportedly realised one of the dead resembled the Hamas leader while inspecting the damage.

DNA has been sent to Israel for urgent testing, Channel 12 quoted security sources as saying, but the body, which was reportedly wearing a grenade-filled vest, has not been removed due to "booby-traps" in the area.

A test result is expected within hours, it added, as Israeli authorities hold Mr Sinwar's DNA and fingerprints from his 23 years in the country's prisons.

While there was no immediate official confirmation, Israeli diplomats have told regional partners that Mr Sinwar “is no longer alive”, army radio reported.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also appeared to respond to rumours of Mr Sinwar's death. In a post on social media, Mr Gallant posted photographs of assassinated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif with red crosses over their faces, with a third cross covering a black rectangle in the centre.

“Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them,” Mr Gallant wrote.