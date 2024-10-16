Israel strikes southern suburbs of Beirut after warning residents to leave

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> carried out an air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday morning, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> state media reported, shortly after its military ordered residents of one building in the area to leave. Black smoke billowed from between buildings in the district of Dahieh, a stronghold of militant group Hezbollah. A map published by the Israeli army on social media showed the building was in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood. The Israeli Air Force “conducted a strike on strategic weapons” belonging to the group, the military said in a statement. “These weapons were stockpiled by Hezbollah in an underground storage facility.” Military spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee had told Dahieh residents through social media site X that they “must leave this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and move away from them at a distance of no less than 500 metres”. The strike came after Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Lebanon that would leave <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> close to his country's border. Mr Netanyahu vowed to keep fighting despite pressure from the US on Tuesday over Israel's conduct in its wars in Lebanon and Gaza. The Americans criticised recent bombings of Beirut and demanded more humanitarian aid reach the Palestinian territory. In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Netanyahu said he was “opposed to a unilateral ceasefire, which does not change the security situation in Lebanon, and which will only return it to the way it was”, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. Mr Netanyahu and the military have insisted there must be a buffer zone along Israel's border with Lebanon where there is no presence of Hezbollah fighters. “Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israel would not agree to any arrangement that does not provide this and which does not stop Hezbollah from rearming and regrouping,” the statement said. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday said his contact with US officials had produced a “kind of guarantee” that Israel would cut down or moderate attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs. The last time the Lebanese capital was hit was on October 10, when two strikes near the city centre killed 22 people and brought down entire buildings in a densely populated neighbourhood. The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded south Beirut in recent weeks, as well as carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon. At least 1,356 people have been killed since Israel escalated its bombing last month, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese Health Ministry figures, although the real toll is likely to be higher. On Tuesday night, 10 people were killed in an air strike on southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported. The town of Qana, about 10km south-east of the city of Tyre, came under attack, with the death toll expected to rise. Another 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals in Tyre, the National News Agency reported. Israel has been trading fire with Tehran-backed Hezbollah since the group began launching missiles across Lebanon's border in support of Hamas in October last year after the Gaza-based militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel that triggered Israel's military campaign. Now, in addition to Israeli aerial strikes that have caused Hezbollah significant damage in the past month, the Lebanon-based group is under Israeli ground assault from the south and faces naval shelling from the Mediterranean to the west. Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,350 people in Lebanon over the last year, according to the country's Health Ministry. More than 1.2 million people in Lebanon have been displaced.