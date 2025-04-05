Soldiers arrive at a market in an area recently recaptured by Sudan's army from the RSF in the Al Kalalah district. AP
Soldiers arrive at a market in an area recently recaptured by Sudan's army from the RSF in the Al Kalalah district. AP

News

MENA

Attack on hydroelectric dam causes power blackouts in Khartoum and northern Sudan

National army accuses RSF of targeting power station north of capital

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed

April 05, 2025