Shahram Dabiri and his wife enjoyed a luxury cruise in Antarctica. X/The New Region

Iran's president sacks deputy over luxury cruise in Antarctica

Photo of Shahram Dabiri posing next to polar expedition ship sparked outrage in Tehran

April 05, 2025

A senior Iranian official has been sacked by President Masoud Pezeshkian over an expensive holiday trip to Antarctica, Iran's news agency said on Saturday.

Shahram Dabiri, the president's deputy for parliamentary affairs, was seen in a photo shared on social media, alongside a woman identified as his wife, standing near the Plancius cruise ship, which caused outrage in Iran.

The Dutch-flagged vessel has offered luxury expeditions to Antarctica since 2009, with one agency pricing an eight-day trip at €3,885 ($4,528) per person.

Iran is in a state of economic crisis and hyperinflation.

"In a context where economic pressure on the population remains high … expensive leisure trips by officials, even if paid out of their own pocket, are neither defensible nor justifiable,” the Iranian President wrote in a letter published on Saturday by the official IRNA news agency, which noted that Mr Dabiri was dismissed.

"In a decree on Saturday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the leisure trip to Antarctica, while the Iranian people are grappling with intense economic pressures, contravenes the administration’s campaign pledge of sincerity and justice,” said the news agency.

Mr Dabiri, a 64-year-old physician by profession and a close confidant of Mr Pezeshkian, had been appointed to the post in August.

The government faced strong criticism after the photo was published, and several of Mr Pezeshkian's supporters urged him to remove the official.

IRNA late last month cited a source in Mr Dabiri's office as saying that he had made the trip before he held a government position.

The controversy is a blow for Mr Pezeshkian, who was elected last year on a promise to revive the economy and improve the daily lives of his fellow citizens.

In early March, his economy minister Abdolnasser Hemmati was dismissed by parliament amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency against the dollar and soaring inflation.

With reporting from agencies

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.

Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.

Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.

“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.

Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.

From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.

Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.

BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.

Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.

Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.

“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.

“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.

“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Updated: April 05, 2025, 1:17 PM