Dubai World Cup 2025: Hit Show denies Forever Young to clinch $12 million top prize

Hit Show beat a star-studded field to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup in stunning style at Meydan on Saturday, ending Forever Young's hope of claiming a historic Gulf double. The Japanese star was aiming to win in Dubai after lifting the Saudi Cup as well, having also won the Saudi Derby and the UAE Derby last year. However, it was not to be as the Hit Show secured the win for Qatar’s Wathnan Racing. Florent Geroux rode a patient race on the five year old to edge past front-runner Mixto, under Frankie Dettori. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-forever-young-aims-to-become-first-horse-to-win-gulf-grand-slam-double/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-forever-young-aims-to-become-first-horse-to-win-gulf-grand-slam-double/">Forever Young</a> appeared to be struggling as they turned for home but rallied towards the end. However, the race favourite could only finish third. Before the race, the 2024 Dubai World Cup-winning trainer Bhupat Seemar had warned that in racing, even the best horse can have an off day. “He’s probably one of the best horses in the world,” the Zabeel Stables boss had said of Forever Young. “But he can have a bad day as well. Absolutely, this is horse racing. You've got to be in the race to win it.” As it turned out, it was not his day. After the race, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="">Dubai</a>, congratulated the winners. In his post on platform X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "An extraordinary night at the Dubai World Cup, with the participation of the top 100 horses from around the globe, along with the best jockeys and horse owners from all five continents. "Congratulations to Qatar and my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on winning the main race of the Dubai World Cup with the horse "Hit Show". "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the horse owners and jockeys for making this evening truly remarkable. "We take pride in this spectacular event for the UAE, which was broadcast live to over 170 countries worldwide. We look forward to welcoming you again next year in good health and high spirits." Bhupat Seemar’s Walk Of Stars under Mickael Barzalona ran a gallant race to finish fourth. Walk Of Stars and Mixto set the early pace with Imperial Emperor moving to third spot ahead of Forever Young. Dettori moved up a gear on Mixto and appeared to be cruising when Geroux and Hit Show came with a smooth run to collar the leader for a first win for the owners Wathnan Racing. “The horse always broke slow and raced at the back of the field for some strange reason while the horses in front travelled very quickly,” Giroux said. “I was following them but I could tell by the end of the backstretch he was not travelling that well. I thought I was in a great spot until I was not and there was a little bit of like bumping around in a far turn. “From there, I couldn't really go all the way out. I had too much ground to cover there I was just looking for a spot on the inside when we turned for home. A gap opened for him right away and from there I had a lovely trip.” Giroux moved between horses to get behind Dettori and into the lead in the final 50m to add the Dubai World Cup to his CV. Dettori and Jerry Bailey are the all-time leading jockeys in the Dubai World Cup with four winners each. “For a moment I thought it could be another Dubai World Cup for Frankie. He’s won it four times and I feel I’m good for one, so, I don't feel sorry for him." Meanwhile, Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor and his former stable jockey Dettori celebrated a winner each, which were special moments in hard times for two turf giants. Bin Suroor pulled off a remarkable training feat to win the Dubai Gold Cup with nine year old Dubai Future and Dettori reproduced his old magic with a fantastic run to power Raging Torrent to win the Godolphin Mile. Bin Suroor operates a smaller string for the royal blues nowadays but at one time he was responsible for countless Godolphin successes at the highest levels around the world. Bringing back Dubai Future from training setbacks was the latest evidence of the Emirati trainer's skill and patience, guiding the Dubawi gelding who missed several periods of racing due to nagging injuries. Silvestre De Sousa, who rode Cavalryman to win this prize for Bin Suroor way back in 2013, rode a perfect race to clinch the prize from Double Major and Epic Poet with stable companion Passion And Glory in fourth. “He has improved this year, even though I know he's nine years old but this year he came to Dubai a month ago and I know the way to train him. I told Silvestre (De Sousa) to keep him behind and the key is to keep him relaxed. “He is a mile and a quarter or mile and a half horse but we tried him over a mile and six and now two miles and he's done well.” Dettori was completing his eighth success in the Godolphin Mile and providing a second consecutive win and third overall for the American trainer Doug O’Neill. “He’s such a lovely horse and he did the rest. You need the horse to lead like he did, he was quick away and I was able to do my own fractions,” the veteran Italian jockey said of the Maximus Mischief colt. “In fairness, he’s always been a sprinter in America. So I was thinking of that, I didn’t want to kick too early.” Reflecting on his Dubai record, Dettori added: “Eight Godolphin Miles, that’s a hell of a record. I think it’s fair to say I grew up here. It’s great satisfaction coming back and winning - and hopefully I can win the World Cup again.” Many of the favourites faced defeat on Saturday. Tuz was an unlucky loser to Connor Beasley and Dark Saffron in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen. Tadhg O’Shea, bidding for a repeat of his win just over 12 months ago, was boxed behind horses and Connor holding the rails shut the door on him with nowhere to go. Seemar was gracious in defeat. He said: “This is horse racing and these things happen. Tactically they got the race on us, so it is how it is. They went fast and maybe we could have gone a bit faster, but the door wasn't open. “I don't think he couldn't line up, I think Tadhg went for him and then he eased up and didn't expect the horse to come on top of him. He's the best sprinter in the world, so I'm very proud.” More shocks followed when Cristiano Demuro wore down Romantic Warrior in the very last stride to pip the nine-time Group 1 winner in a photo in the Group 1 Dubai Turf. Godolphin jockey William Buick produced a well-timed run to take the Al Quoz Sprint from Win Carnelian and Regional, and Admiral Daytona got the better of Heart Of Honour to give Japan a fourth consecutive UAE Derby. Japan enjoyed more success when Keita Tosaki brought home Danon Decile first in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic.