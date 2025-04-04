Dubai World Cup: Forever Young aims to become first horse to win Gulf Grand Slam double

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-live-glitz-and-glamour-from-meydan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-live-glitz-and-glamour-from-meydan/"><b>Live: Dubai World Cup blog</b></a> Forever Young ticks all the boxes in his bid to become the first horse to win both the lucrative Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup. He already has a second-string Gulf double to his name, having won both the Saudi Derby and the UAE Derby last year, but success in the $12 million Dubai World Cup race at Meydan on Saturday would be the jewel in the crown for the Japanese star. Forever Young has an impeccable record: eight victories and third twice in his two other starts in 10 career races. The two third-placed finishes were in the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, both Grade 1 races. The Real Steel colt was an impressive winner of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/02/24/senor-buscador-becomes-fifth-winner-of-20-million-saudi-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/02/24/senor-buscador-becomes-fifth-winner-of-20-million-saudi-cup/">$20 million Saudi Cup</a> in his last start on February 22. He edged out the nine-time Group/Grade 1 winner Romantic Warrior by a neck after a long drawn out battle on the home stretch of the 1,800-metre trip. The four-year-old is nicely perched in Gate 5, in the middle of the 11-runner field, which his trainer Yoshito Yahagi described as “not a concern”, even though he would have preferred a wider draw. Yahagi acknowledged his stable star faces a tall order to complete the Saudi-UAE double but expects him to give it his all. "Of course he had a tough race [at the Saudi Cup], and he was a little fatigued for a few days. My staff really did a great job in aiding his recovery and from then the plan was always to come here and compete in the Dubai World Cup,” Yahagi said. “I think the extra 200 metres will be an advantage for him and also going four turns [at Meydan] will benefit him. “I’ve been asked a lot about how he has come out of the race and his overall condition, and some people have been concerned. But I actually think that having experienced that tough race, he has improved another level. I think it’s all positive, I don’t see any negatives.” His jockey Ryusei Sakai, who also partners stablemate Shin Emperor in the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, had mixed feelings of the two big rides on the night. “Obviously there is pressure. But personally, I really appreciate the opportunity given to me to ride top-class horses, not only in Japan but also on the world stage,” he said. “Last year we were unable to win a Group 1 overseas with these two horses but this year we’re coming back to win as many races as possible with them, and perhaps every race.” In horse racing, even the best horse can have an off day, according to 2024 Dubai World Cup-winning trainer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/04/12/bhupat-seemar-grateful-for-beautiful-memories-as-zabeel-stables-relocates-to-meydan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/04/12/bhupat-seemar-grateful-for-beautiful-memories-as-zabeel-stables-relocates-to-meydan/">Bhupat Seemar</a>. “He’s probably one of the best horses in the world,” the Zabeel Stables boss said of Forever Young. “But he can have a bad day as well. Absolutely, this is horse racing. You've got to be in the race to win it.” Seemar, who became the first local trainer to win the coveted prize just over 12 months ago <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/30/tadhg-oshea-and-bhupat-seemar-achieve-stuff-of-dreams-with-dubai-world-cup-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/30/tadhg-oshea-and-bhupat-seemar-achieve-stuff-of-dreams-with-dubai-world-cup-win/">with Laurel River under Tadhg O’Shea</a> in the silks of Saudi Arabian owners Juddmonte, is double handed with Walk Of Stars and Imperial Emperor. “It’s unfortunate Laurel River isn’t here to defend his title,” Seemar said after the final workout of his two runners on Friday. “We’ve got two very nice subs. They both like the track, they’re proven here, and I’m very happy with my team. “Imperial Emperor is improving. He likes this track, and I like his draw. He’s won from draw 13, so we should be alright in 10. He’s honest as they come and he’s very uncomplicated. He’s a jockey’s dream. “Walk Of Stars likes his own surroundings. He’s a very, very quirky horse. It took him three years to start winning races again. He could probably finish second to Tuz in a six-furlong [1,200m] race if he wanted. He’s got so much talent, but he’s very quirky. “He didn’t take Saudi very well. He lost quite a lot of weight, and he was very nervous. He’s got a lot of stamina.” Imperial Emperor is the choice of stable jockey O’Shea, the 12-time UAE champion and the all-time leading rider in the country with 826 winners in the bag. He was impressive when winning the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic in his last start a month ago and a repeat run would see him go close against Forever Young on the night. Completing Japan’s challenge in the race are Noburu Takagi pair Ushba Tesoro and Wilson Tesoro, and Shozo Sasaki’s Ramjet. All three of them finished behind Forever Young in the Saudi Cup. Rattle N Roll under Godolphin jockey William Buick spearheads the American challenge that also includes Hit Show, Mixto, Il Miracolo and Katanah.