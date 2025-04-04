Forever Young under Ryusei Sakai celebrates after winning the Group 2 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse on March 30, 2024 in Duba. Getty Images
Forever Young under Ryusei Sakai celebrates after winning the Group 2 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse on March 30, 2024 in Duba. Getty Images

Sport

Dubai World Cup: Forever Young aims to become first horse to win Gulf Grand Slam double

Bhupat Seemar is double handed with Imperial Emperor and Walk Of Stars to retain the coveted prize he won last year

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

April 04, 2025