UAE star trainer Bhupat Seemar during the Dubai World Cup draw ceremony at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

Saudi Cup winner Forever Young well placed for Dubai World Cup challenge

Bhupat Seemar not worried about wide draws for his two entries Imperial Emperor and Walk Of Stars

Amith Passela
April 02, 2025