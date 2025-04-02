Saudi Cup winner Forever Young well placed for Dubai World Cup challenge

Trainer Yoshita Yahagi was pleased with a middle draw for his Dubai World Cup favourite Forever Young, describing the start from gate five as “not a bad position” following the draw ceremony at Meydan on Wednesday. The four-year-old Real Steel colt arrives at the Meydan showpiece event on the back of victory at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/02/24/senor-buscador-becomes-fifth-winner-of-20-million-saudi-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/02/24/senor-buscador-becomes-fifth-winner-of-20-million-saudi-cup/">$20 million Saudi Cup </a>in February. If successful, Forever Young will become the first horse to complete the Saudi-Dubai double, etching the name of the trainer and operation in history. So far, things are looking good for Forever Young. “We thought [earlier] that the wider we got, the better. I didn't want stall one or two for him, so he gets a fair race, though it's not a big matter anyway,” Yahagi said of the Japanese star. “He is the best horse I have trained so far. He’s got a sound mind and a great attitude. He should be comfortable with the middle draw, and hopefully all goes well for him on the race night.” Forever Young won the UAE Derby last year and boasts eight victories from 10 career starts. In the other two races, he finished third in the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, both Grade 1s. Noburu Takagi’s Wilson Tesoro will emerge from stall three in a bid to reverse his Saudi Cup form, alongside Forever Young and Ushba Tesoro (stall four). Takagi was “happy to avoid a wide draw” for Wilson Tesoro while insisting the usually slow-starting Ushba Tesoro would “run his own race, regardless of the draw”. Completing the Japanese contingent in the race is Ramjet, who has chased home Forever Young on his last three starts, breaking from stall nine, although trainer Shozo Sasaki feels that won't be any inconvenience. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/11/01/uae-trainer-bhupat-seemar-targets-saudi-cup-and-aims-to-defend-dubai-world-cup-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/11/01/uae-trainer-bhupat-seemar-targets-saudi-cup-and-aims-to-defend-dubai-world-cup-crown/">Bhupat Seemar</a>, last year’s Dubai World Cup winning trainer with Laurel River and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/01/04/tadhg-oshea-celebrates-800th-winner-on-special-horse-tuz/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/01/04/tadhg-oshea-celebrates-800th-winner-on-special-horse-tuz/">jockey Tadhg O'Shea</a>, seemed relaxed with the one and ten gate draws for his two entries Walk Of Stars and Imperial Emperor. “They're perfect draws,” he said. “Walk of Stars has got a lot of speed, he's got a lot of gate speed. I think in the Godolphin Mile last year he was drawn three. He ran a very good race, he was second. “We're going to use his speed as his advantage, and one is a good draw for him. And then Imperial Emperor is just a very uncomplicated horse. “He's drawn 10, but he's won from draw 13 before. He's just a push-button horse, you can just put him wherever you want.” Seemar is well aware of the formidable Japanese challenge in Dubai, particularly Forever Young. “He’s probably one of the best horses in the world,” Seemar said. “But he can have a bad day as well. Absolutely, this is horse racing. You've got to be in the race to win it.” O’Shea had a tough choice, picking between the two Zabeel Stables horses but opted for Imperial Emperor, who improved from finishing second behind Walk Of Stars to clinching the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic and also earning a direct ticket to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/30/tadhg-oshea-and-bhupat-seemar-achieve-stuff-of-dreams-with-dubai-world-cup-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/30/tadhg-oshea-and-bhupat-seemar-achieve-stuff-of-dreams-with-dubai-world-cup-win/">Dubai World Cup</a>. “He's thrown wide every time he's run on the dirt so I'm not too concerned,” the 12-time UAE champion and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/04/12/bhupat-seemar-grateful-for-beautiful-memories-as-zabeel-stables-relocates-to-meydan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/04/12/bhupat-seemar-grateful-for-beautiful-memories-as-zabeel-stables-relocates-to-meydan/">Zabeel Stables </a>retained jockey said of his second widest draw in the 11-runner field. “He's still very unexposed on the dirt so maybe it's nice to give him a little bit of space and hopefully he takes a good jump and takes a good position. The outside throw is not too bad. “Dubai Millennium won from 11. Yes. And probably one of the other greatest, Laurel River, won from the widest draw 12. So, I'm not too concerned.” Imperial Emperor, obviously has momentum on his side. “He’s training well but they are both very closely matched on Round 2 of the Maktoum Challenge. So, fingers crossed for big runs on Saturday night. “Obviously, it's a hard race with Forever Young. Yes, Forever Young for me is probably one of the best dark horses in the world for what he's achieved already. “And he's still only four. He's achieved an awful lot in a short space of time. So, he's going to be a tough nut to crack, but we're on home territory, so we'll give it our best shot.” O’Shea has ridden Walk Of Stars in seven of his eight local starts, winning twice before being unplaced in the Saudi Cup in his last start. Completing the line-up is American entry Rattle N Roll, bidding to become the first American winner since Country Grammer in 2022, jumping out from stall two. “The inside draw was good. It’s a long run to the first turn and he can tuck in and find his way from there. In these races you need to save as much ground as possible,” Kenny McPeek, his handler, said. Il Miracolo is drawn in gate six, Hit Show next to him in seven, Mixto in eight and Katinah widest in 11 of the five American entries.