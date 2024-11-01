UAE champion trainer and last season’s Dubai World Cup winner Bhupat Seemar at Meydan, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE champion trainer and last season’s Dubai World Cup winner Bhupat Seemar at Meydan, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Horse Racing

UAE trainer Bhupat Seemar targets Saudi Cup and aims to defend Dubai World Cup crown

Champion trainer has high hopes for Laurel River as new racing season gets into full swing

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 01, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today