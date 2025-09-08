Israeli police and other emergency personnel work at the scene where a shooting attack took place on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Reuters
News

At least four killed in shooting attack in Jerusalem settlement

Five people are in critical condition, Israel's ambulance service says

The National

September 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At least four people were killed in a shooting attack in a Jerusalem settlement on Monday, Israel's ambulance service said.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem.

The dead were a man in his 50s and three men in their 30s, the ambulance service, Magen David Adom, said.

The service earlier said at least 15 people were injured in the attack, including five in critical condition.

Israeli police said that the “terrorists were neutralised” and that “large police forces” are at the scene.

Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported that the attackers were from a village in the Ramallah area and that all crossings from the occupied West Bank into Jerusalem had been closed.

More to follow ...

