Qatar’s Al Udeid air base: Nerve centre of US combat operations

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> Tucked away in the desert south-west of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Doha</a>, Al Udeid Air Base has evolved into one of the most vital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/">US</a> military hubs in the world. With more than $8 billion invested by Qatar since 2003, the airbase now hosts a cluster of US and coalition command structures and aircraft. As President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> is due to visit Al Udeid, here are the key things to know about the base and the US-Qatar military relationship: Al Udeid Air Base, about 30 kilometres south-west of Doha in the Al Udeid area, covers 12.3 sq km. It features two runways, each 3,750 metres in length, capable of accommodating every aircraft in the US arsenal, from B-52 bombers to C-17 transport planes. The base hosts more than 10,000 US military personnel, making it the largest American military installation in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/">Middle East</a>. It supports a diverse fleet of more than 90 combat and support aircraft, including B-52 Stratofortress bombers, KC-135 refuelling tankers, C-17 Globemasters and MQ-9 Reaper drones. Its infrastructure includes advanced command-and-control centres, aircraft maintenance and accommodation to support sustained, high-tempo operations across several domains. Al Udeid is home to the forward headquarters of US Central Command, US Air Force Central Command and US Special Operations Central Command. It also houses the Combined Air Operations Centre, which co-ordinates all American and allied air activity across the region, from Iraq and Syria to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/">Red Sea</a> and the Strait of Hormuz. This concentration of command infrastructure makes it one of the most strategically important US bases worldwide, enabling real-time control of missions spanning dozens of countries. Since 2003, Qatar has contributed more than $8 billion to build and expand Al Udeid. These upgrades have transformed it from a temporary desert outpost into a permanent strategic asset. Al Udeid’s operational legacy began with Operation Enduring Freedom after the 9/11 attacks, when it served as a critical launchpad for air strikes and intelligence missions over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan/">Afghanistan</a>. Two years later, during the US-led invasion of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraq</a>, the US moved its Combined Air Operations Centre from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia to Al Udeid. In August 2021, when US forces started evacuating civilians from Kabul, Al Udeid once again became indispensable. It was the main logistical and operational base during the largest evacuation in US military history. Whether conducting surveillance missions over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> or co-ordinating air cover in Iraq, nearly every significant US military operation in the region over the past two decades has relied on this base. The US military at Al Udeid continues to orchestrate the ongoing air campaign against ISIS, with its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance divisions playing a central role in identifying targets. In 2020, Al Udeid became the first base in the Middle East to host deployed personnel from the newly formed US Space Force. This marked an expansion of the base’s role from traditional air operations into emerging domains such as space and cyber warfare. As military strategy increasingly shifts towards space-based surveillance, satellite co-ordination and secure digital communications, Al Udeid is expected to play a growing role in that domain. Beyond its hosting of Al Udeid, Qatar is the second-largest partner globally under the US Foreign Military Sales programme, with more than $26 billion in active agreements. Major purchases include F-15QA fighter jets (the most advanced F-15 variant), Patriot and Nasams air defence systems, AH-64E Apache helicopters and AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar systems. Since 2016, the US has also authorised more than $2.8 billion in direct commercial defence exports to Qatar. These include aircraft systems, special operations training and night-vision technology. The two countries are bound by security agreements, covering intelligence-sharing, logistics and maritime co-operation.