Israeli military orders Palestinians to leave all of Gaza city

The Israeli military on Tuesday issued an eviction order for all of Gaza city, ahead of an expanded operation in the enclave's largest urban centre.
This is the first time Israel has demanded the full eviction of the city in the latest round of fighting.
"To all residents of Gaza city ... the defence forces are determined to defeat Hamas and will act with greater force in the Gaza city area," military spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee said in a post on X. He added that Gazans should leave using "Al Rashid axis".
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that the country had destroyed 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza, claiming they had been used by Hamas for military infrastructure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel planned to raze at least 50 “towers of terror” in the enclave. He claimed they are used by Hamas.
Israel has destroyed several high-rise buildings in Gaza city in recent days, saying that Hamas has installed surveillance infrastructure in them. The demolitions are part of Israel's increased offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’s last remaining stronghold.
It has ordered Gaza city residents to move to a so-called humanitarian zone in the south of the enclave. About one million Palestinians live in Gaza city, but only a fraction of them had left the city before Israel's latest order.
