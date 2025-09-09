UAE joins regional condemnation of 'treacherous' Israeli attack on Qatar

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stressed the country's solidarity with Qatar, as countries across the Middle East condemn Israel's attack on Doha.

Sheikh Abdullah described the strike on Tuesday as "a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security".

He called on the international community and the UN Security Council to "uphold its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and halt these barbaric Israeli attacks".

The attack on Doha inflamed tensions in the region, with Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, condemning the "treacherous Israeli attack" and affirming the country's "full solidarity with it in confronting this aggression".

"The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly State of Qatar. May God preserve Qatar, its leadership and people, and may God preserve the Arab Gulf states," Dr Gargash said in a statement on X.

There were several blasts in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. Israel later said it targeted the Hamas leadership in the city.

Following the strike, Saudi Arabia expressed its solidarity with Qatar, saying it is "placing all its capabilities at its disposal to support it in all measures it takes, and warning of the grave consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation's persistence in its criminal transgressions and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also condemned the "cowardly Israeli aggression" against Qatar. He called it a "flagrant violation of international law, a serious threat to the security of the sisterly Qatari people and the residents in Qatar, and an extension of the brutal Israeli aggression that threatens the security and stability of the region".

In a post on X, Mr Safadi added that his country stands with Qatar "in absolute solidarity in any steps they take against this aggression and to protect their security, stability and sovereignty". He warned that Israel would continue to escalate its "brutal wars, and violations of international law, and its threats to regional and international security and peace, unless the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, takes the necessary steps to deter it and curb its aggression".

Smoke rises from Doha after several blasts in the Qatari capital. Reuters

The Hamas officials were attacked as they met to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network reported that the site struck by Israel was in a residential area.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres decried Israel over its "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar". He added that Doha had been "paying a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages" in Gaza.

Kuwait repeated its call for the UN Security Council to take responsibility for protecting international peace and security and to take steps to end Israeli aggression in the region.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a "cowardly act that represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the fraternal state of Qatar, and poses a threat to its security and stability".

Israel carried out a "despicable attack" that shows it wants the war in Gaza to continue, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The targeting of the Hamas negotiating team while ceasefire negotiations are ongoing demonstrates that Israel aims to perpetuate the war, not achieve peace," it added.

Iran, a key backer of Hamas, described the incident as a "gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar's national sovereignty and territorial integrity", Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told state TV.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which has fought alongside Hamas in the besieged enclave, called the Israeli attack a "blatant criminal act that violates all human standards and values, as well as the most basic international laws and norms".

Majid Al Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said "the cowardly Israeli attack targeted residential buildings that a number of Hamas politburo members were in". He added that Doha "strongly condemns this assault and stresses it will not show leniency with this Israeli rogue action".

The Israeli military said in a statement that it worked with domestic security agency Shin Bet to launch a "precise strike" targeting senior Hamas officials.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel," the military said in a statement.

The attack comes days after Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir threatened to assassinate Hamas's leaders living abroad.

